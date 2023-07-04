CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPARATE
For the three-month period between January 1st and March 31st 2023
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Cra. 43A #5A - 113
Medellín, Colombia
TABLE OF CONTENT
NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY
15
NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
15
2.1. Statement of compliance
15
2.2. Basis of presentation
16
2.3. Significant accounting policies
17
NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE
PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
17
NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET
17
NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
21
5.1. Financial Assets
21
5.1.1. Investments
21
5.2. Financial liabilities
22
5.2.1. Derivative instruments
23
5.2.2. Bonds issued
25
5.2.3. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders
26
NOTE 6. TAXES
28
6.1. Current income tax
28
6.2. Deferred tax
29
6.3. Tax matters in Colombia
30
6.4. Deferred Tax Assets Not Recognized
30
6.5. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments
31
NOTE 7. INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES
31
7.1. Investment in associates
31
7.2. Investments in subsidiaries
32
NOTE 8. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED
34
NOTE 9. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
34
NOTE 10. INCOME
35
NOTE 11. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
36
NOTE 12. FEES
36
NOTE 13. FINANCIAL RESULTS
37
13.1. Foreign exchange difference (Net)
37
13.2. interests
37
NOTE 14. EARNINGS PER SHARE
37
NOTE 15. RISK MANAGEMENT
38
NOTE 16. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
45
NOTE 17. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE
46
NOTE 18. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
47
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
49
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS OVER THE ACCOUNTS
The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements, for each financial period, that reasonably present the financial position of the Company, results, and cash flows, at March 31, 2023, with comparative figures at March 31 and December 31, 2022. For the preparation of these financial statements, the Directors are required to:
- Select appropriate accounting policies and apply them consistently.
- Present information, including accounting policies, that are relevant, reliable, comparable, and comprehensive.
- Make judgments, and reasonable, prudent estimates.
- State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any significant deviation revealed, and explained, in the accounts.
- Prepare the accounts, based on the ongoing business, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.
The Directors confirm that the accounts meet the above requirements.
In addition, the Directors consider that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting records, which reveal, with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial situation of the Company. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and, therefore, for taking reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud, and other irregularities.
Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
President
Public accountant
Professional Card 64093-T
CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:
That for the issuance of the statement of financial position, at March 31, 2023, and of the separate income statement for the year, as well as, the statement of other comprehensive income, changes in equity statement, and the cash flow statement, for the year ended on that date, which are in compliance with the norms, and are made available to shareholders and third parties, and whose information, contained in them, have been previously verified and the figures taken faithfully from the books.
Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:
Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut-off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized during the year.
Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.
Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.
Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.
Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.
In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the financial statements, and other reports relevant to the public, related to the fiscal year between March 31, 2023 and March 31 and December 31, 2022, do not contain defects, inaccuracies, or errors, that prevent the knowledge of the true financial situation, and the operations of the Company.
Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
President
Public accountant
Professional card 64093-T
