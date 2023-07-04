CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPARATE

For the three-month period between January 1st and March 31st 2023

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Cra. 43A #5A - 113

Medellín, Colombia

TABLE OF CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY

15

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

15

2.1. Statement of compliance

15

2.2. Basis of presentation

16

2.3. Significant accounting policies

17

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE

PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

17

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET

17

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

21

5.1. Financial Assets

21

5.1.1. Investments

21

5.2. Financial liabilities

22

5.2.1. Derivative instruments

23

5.2.2. Bonds issued

25

5.2.3. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders

26

NOTE 6. TAXES

28

6.1. Current income tax

28

6.2. Deferred tax

29

6.3. Tax matters in Colombia

30

6.4. Deferred Tax Assets Not Recognized

30

6.5. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments

31

NOTE 7. INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES

31

7.1. Investment in associates

31

7.2. Investments in subsidiaries

32

NOTE 8. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED

34

NOTE 9. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

34

NOTE 10. INCOME

35

NOTE 11. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

36

NOTE 12. FEES

36

NOTE 13. FINANCIAL RESULTS

37

13.1. Foreign exchange difference (Net)

37

13.2. interests

37

NOTE 14. EARNINGS PER SHARE

37

NOTE 15. RISK MANAGEMENT

38

NOTE 16. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

45

NOTE 17. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

46

NOTE 18. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

47

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

49

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS OVER THE ACCOUNTS

The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements, for each financial period, that reasonably present the financial position of the Company, results, and cash flows, at March 31, 2023, with comparative figures at March 31 and December 31, 2022. For the preparation of these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

  • Select appropriate accounting policies and apply them consistently.
  • Present information, including accounting policies, that are relevant, reliable, comparable, and comprehensive.
  • Make judgments, and reasonable, prudent estimates.
  • State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any significant deviation revealed, and explained, in the accounts.
  • Prepare the accounts, based on the ongoing business, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors confirm that the accounts meet the above requirements.

In addition, the Directors consider that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting records, which reveal, with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial situation of the Company. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and, therefore, for taking reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud, and other irregularities.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public accountant

Professional Card 64093-T

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the statement of financial position, at March 31, 2023, and of the separate income statement for the year, as well as, the statement of other comprehensive income, changes in equity statement, and the cash flow statement, for the year ended on that date, which are in compliance with the norms, and are made available to shareholders and third parties, and whose information, contained in them, have been previously verified and the figures taken faithfully from the books.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut-off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the financial statements, and other reports relevant to the public, related to the fiscal year between March 31, 2023 and March 31 and December 31, 2022, do not contain defects, inaccuracies, or errors, that prevent the knowledge of the true financial situation, and the operations of the Company.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public accountant

Professional card 64093-T

5 | GRUPO SURA

