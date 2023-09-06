CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED
For the six-month period from January 1st, 2023 to June 30th, 2023
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Cra. 43A #5A - 113
Medellín, Colombia
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
TABLE OF CONTENT
NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY
14
NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
19
2.1. Statement of compliance
19
2.2. Basis of presentation
20
2.3. Significant accounting policies
23
NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE
PREPARATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
23
NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET
23
NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
27
5.1. Financial Assets
27
5.1.1. Investments
27
5.1.2. Impairment of financial assets
30
5.2. Financial liabilities
30
5.2.1. Derivative instruments
32
5.2.2. Bonds issued
36
5.2.3. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders
37
NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS
39
6.1. Insurance contract Assets
39
6.2. Reinsurance contract assets
39
6.3. Premiums
40
6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts
40
6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity
41
6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities
41
6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts
42
6.6. Claims withheld
42
6.7. Insurance costs and expenses
42
NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES
42
7.1. Applicable regulations
42
7.2. Current taxes
44
7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period
45
7.4. Effective rate reconciliation
45
7.5. Deferred taxes
46
7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits
47
7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments
48
NOTE 8. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES
48
8.1. Investment in associates
50
8.2. Joint ventures
54
NOTE 9. NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
55
NOTE 10. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED
59
NOTE 11. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
59
NOTE 12. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
60
NOTE 13. OPERATING SEGMENTS
61
13.1. Reportable segments
61
13.2. Information about operating segments
63
13.3. Geographical information
67
NOTE 14. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES
68
14.1. Commission income
68
14.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries
68
NOTE 15. FINANCIAL RESULT
68
NOTE 16. EARNINGS PER SHARE
69
NOTE 17. RISK MANAGEMENT
70
NOTE 18. OTHER MATTERS
94
NOTE 19. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
94
19.1. Related party
94
19.2. Transactions with related parties
94
NOTE 20. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE
95
NOTE 21. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
96
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
98
CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:
That for the issuance of the consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2023, and of the consolidated statement of income for the year and consolidated comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, which in accordance with the regulations are made available to shareholders and third parties, the statements contained therein have been previously verified.
Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:
Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut- off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized, during the year.
Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.
Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and the liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.
Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.
Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.
In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the Financial Statements and other relevant reports for the public, related to the fiscal year as of June 30, 2023, June 30 and December 31, 2022, do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true equity situation or the operations of the Company from being known.
Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
President
Public Accountant
Professional Card 64093-T
AUDITOR REPORT
