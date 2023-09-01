Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2023 Q2 Corporate Presentation
Corporate Presentation
Grupo SURA
September 2023
This document may contain forward-looking statements
related to Grupo SURA and its subsidiaries, which have
been made under assumptions and estimates of the
management of the Companies and may present
variations.
For a better illustration and decision making, the figures
are administrative and not accounting, for this reason they
may differ from those presented by official entities. Grupo
DISCLAIMER
de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to
Income Statement figures are converted at an exchange
update or correct the information contained in this
presentation.
rate of 4,595 COP/USD (average of 2Q 2023), other figures
are converted at an exchange rate of 4,178 COP/USD (at the
end of 2Q 2023), only for the purpose of restatement.
Variations are calculated based on figures in Colombian
pesos.
Grupo SURA
Preserving the way we do business and create value
1990 / 2007
2017 / 2022
1944 / 1990
2007 / 2016
FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION
LEADERSHIP IN INSURANCE
FINANCIAL SERVICES
INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
•
Organic growth
•
Increased profitability
in Colombia
Leader in Colombia
Multi Latin, financial services group
•
Deleveraging process
CROSS-EQUITY HOLDINGS With companies with aligned principles and vision
STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION Simplification of the structure to have a greater focus
2023 +
Advance in the evolution of Grupo SURA's ownership structure and
the focus of the investment portfolio on financial services.
For more than 78 years we have contributed to the construction of public value, both with our
business activity and with the institutional strengthening and contribution to the public dynamics
in the territories where we are present
44
Showing positive evolution since 2014 and opportunities for future growth.
CAGR2
#3 INSURANCE GROUP OF LATAM ORIGIN
Premiums1
+19.4%
USD 6 Bn
81.1%
Life, P&C and Health
#1 PENSION FUND IN LATAM
AUM
+11.5%
USD 165 Bn
83.6%
with voluntary savings business
LEADING BANK IN THE REGION
Assets
+10.1%
USD 81 Bn
46.2% |24.5%
#1 in Colombia
INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING IN AMERICA
Revenues1
+11.4%
USD 5 Bn
44% |33%4
Cement, concessions and energy
Voting shares
Capital stock
Last twelve months as of 2Q23.
Compound annual growth from 2014 to June 2023.
Controlling net income for the last twelve months adjusting for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for COP 618 billion.
Illustrative exercise assuming that of the 10.1% to be contributed, 5.0% is contributed by other shareholders participating in the exchange and 5.1% is purchased in cash and contributed by Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos. With the prior authorization of the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.
Grupo SURA
Consolidated figures
Revenues
7.8Bn
CAGR +16.3%2
Controlling Net Income
550MM
CAGR +7.0%2
Controlling Equity
7.7Bn
CAGR +4.7%2
55
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA is a Colombia-based company primarily engaged in the life insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Fund Management, Insurance and Services. The Fund Management division is responsible for the administration of mandatory and voluntary pension funds, as well as provision of life annuities and other savings products. The Insurance segment offers life and non-life insurance policies. The Services area includes outsourcing services in the field of telecommunications and information processing, mandatory healthcare services and medical plans, as well as other complementary services. The Company's investment portfolio comprises Sura Asset Management, Suramericana, Bancolombia, Grupo Argos, Grupo Nutresa, Habitat, Sodhexo and Enka, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Latin America, including Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, El Salvador and Panama, among others.