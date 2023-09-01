Corporate Presentation

Grupo SURA

September 2023

This document may contain forward-looking statements

related to Grupo SURA and its subsidiaries, which have

been made under assumptions and estimates of the

management of the Companies and may present

variations.

For a better illustration and decision making, the figures

are administrative and not accounting, for this reason they

may differ from those presented by official entities. Grupo

DISCLAIMER

de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to

Income Statement figures are converted at an exchange

update or correct the information contained in this

presentation.

rate of 4,595 COP/USD (average of 2Q 2023), other figures

are converted at an exchange rate of 4,178 COP/USD (at the

end of 2Q 2023), only for the purpose of restatement.

Variations are calculated based on figures in Colombian

pesos.

Grupo SURA

Preserving the way we do business and create value

1990 / 2007

2017 / 2022

1944 / 1990

2007 / 2016

FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION

LEADERSHIP IN INSURANCE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Organic growth

Increased profitability

in Colombia

Leader in Colombia

Multi Latin, financial services group

Deleveraging process

CROSS-EQUITY HOLDINGS With companies with aligned principles and vision

STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION Simplification of the structure to have a greater focus

2023 +

Advance in the evolution of Grupo SURA's ownership structure and

the focus of the investment portfolio on financial services.

For more than 78 years we have contributed to the construction of public value, both with our

business activity and with the institutional strengthening and contribution to the public dynamics

in the territories where we are present

44

Showing positive evolution since 2014 and opportunities for future growth.

CAGR2

#3 INSURANCE GROUP OF LATAM ORIGIN

Premiums1

+19.4%

USD 6 Bn

81.1%

Life, P&C and Health

#1 PENSION FUND IN LATAM

AUM

+11.5%

USD 165 Bn

83.6%

with voluntary savings business

LEADING BANK IN THE REGION

Assets

+10.1%

USD 81 Bn

46.2% |24.5%

#1 in Colombia

INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING IN AMERICA

Revenues1

+11.4%

USD 5 Bn

44% |33%4

Cement, concessions and energy

Voting shares

Capital stock

  1. Last twelve months as of 2Q23.
  2. Compound annual growth from 2014 to June 2023.
  3. Controlling net income for the last twelve months adjusting for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for COP 618 billion.
  4. Illustrative exercise assuming that of the 10.1% to be contributed, 5.0% is contributed by other shareholders participating in the exchange and 5.1% is purchased in cash and contributed by Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos. With the prior authorization of the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.

Grupo SURA

Consolidated figures

Revenues

7.8Bn

CAGR +16.3%2

Controlling Net Income

550MM

CAGR +7.0%2

Controlling Equity

7.7Bn

CAGR +4.7%2

55

