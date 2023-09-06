For the six-month period between January 1st and June 30th 2023

In addition, the Directors consider that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting records, which reveal, with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial situation of the Company. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and, therefore, for taking reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud, and other irregularities.

The Directors confirm that the accounts meet the above requirements.

Prepare the accounts, based on the ongoing business, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any significant deviation revealed, and explained, in the accounts.

The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements, for each financial period, that reasonably present the financial position of the Company, results, and cash flows, at June 30, 2023, with comparative figures at June 30 and December 31, 2022. For the preparation of these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS OVER THE ACCOUNTS

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the statement of financial position, at June 30, 2023, and of the separate income statement for the year, as well as, the statement of other comprehensive income, changes in equity statement, and the cash flow statement, for the year ended on that date, which are in compliance with the norms, and are made available to shareholders and third parties, and whose information, contained in them, have been previously verified and the figures taken faithfully from the books.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut-off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the financial statements, and other reports relevant to the public, related to the fiscal year between June 30, 2023 and June 30 and December 31, 2022, do not contain defects, inaccuracies, or errors, that prevent the knowledge of the true financial situation, and the operations of the Company.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez President Public accountant Professional card 64093-T

