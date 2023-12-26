♠
Corporate
Presentation
Grupo SURA
November 2023
DISCLAIMER
related to Grupo SURA and its subsidiaries, which have
been made under assumptions and estimates of the
management of the Companies and may present
variations.
For a better illustration and decision making, the figures
are administrative and not accounting, for this reason they
may differ from those presented by official entities. Grupo
de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to
update or correct the information contained in this
DISCLAIMER
presentation.
are converted at an exchange rate of 4,054 COP/USD (at
Income Statement figures are converted at an exchange
rate of 4,411 COP/USD (average of 3Q 2023), other figures
the end of 3Q 2023), only for the purpose of restatement.
Variations are calculated based on figures in Colombian
pesos.
Grupo SURA
Preserving the way we do business and value creation
1990 / 2007
2017 / 2022
1944 / 1990
2007 / 2016
FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION
LEADERSHIP IN INSURANCE
FINANCIAL SERVICES
INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
Organic growth: ~ USD 3.8 bn (Increased revenues
2017 - 2023 LTM to 3Q23)
in Colombia
Leader in Colombia
Multi Latin, financial services Group
• Increased profitability
CROSS-EQUITY HOLDINGS
STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION
Acquisitions ~ USD +8.8 billion*
• Non-strategic divestitures: ~ USD 692 millions
With companies with aligned
to have a greater focus:
principles and vision
Non-strategic assets
20.8% in 2002 to 5.2% in 2008
2023 +
Advance in the evolution of Grupo SURA's ownership structure and
the focus of the investment portfolio on financial services.
For more than 79 years we have contributed to the construction of public value, both with our business activity and with the institutional strengthening and contribution to the public dynamics in the territories where we are present
44
Showing positive evolution since 2014 and opportunities for future growth.
CAGR2
#3 INSURANCE GROUP OF LATAM ORIGIN
Premiums1
+18.1%
USD 7 Bn
81.1%
Life, P&C and Health
#1 PENSION FUND IN LATAM
AUM
+10.3%
USD 159 Bn
83.6%
with voluntary savings business
LEADING BANK IN THE REGION
Assets
+9.7%
USD 83 Bn
46.2% | 24.5%
#1 in Colombia
INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING IN AMERICA
Revenues1
+10.9%
USD 5 Bn
44% | 33%4
Cement, concessions and energy
Participación acciones ordinarias
Participación acciones totales
- Last twelve months as of 3Q23
- Compound annual growth from 2014 to September 2023
- Controlling net income for the last twelve months adjusting for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for USD 140 million
- Illustrative exercise assuming that of the 10.1% to be contributed, 5.0% is contributed by other shareholders participating in the exchange and 5.1% is purchased in cash and contributed by Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos. With the prior authorization of the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.
Cifras consolidadas
Grupo SURA
Revenues1
8.1 Bn
CAGR +15.5%2
Controlling Net Income 3
553 MM
CAGR +6.3%2
Controlling Equity
8.2Bn
CAGR +3.3%2
55
Strategy
G r u p o S U R A
INVESTMENT
W h o w e a r e ?
MANAGER
We are an investment manager
SUSTAINABLE
W h a t d o w e w a n t ?
PROFITABILITY
Sustainable profitability
Generación
Harmonious development
de valor
of society
H a r m o n i o u s c a p i t a l m a n a g e m e n t
Economic Natural
Human
Social
H o w d o w e d i f f e r e n t i a t e ?
OWN APPLIED KNOW-HOW
Through our own applied knowledge
Latin America
Aggregate view of our portfolio
Financial and related services
Best management practices
STRATEGIC PILLARS
W h a t a r e w e l e v e r a g i n g ?
In our
strategic pillars
Communication and
Financial
Risk
relationship with
Applied research
management
management
the environment
Human
talent
6
OUR CORPORATE PRINCIPLES
RESPONSABILITY
FAIRNESS
TRANSPARENCY
RESPECT
SURA AM
Investment Manager with the strategic objective of obtaining
Sustainable Returns.
Financial services footprint
COUNTRIES1
10
CLIENTS1
+ 73 MM
EMPLOYEES1
+ 60K
DIVIDEND SHARE BY
SHARE OF DIVIDENDS
COMPANY LAST 10 YEAR
BY COUNTRY 20232
Grupo Argos
Peru USA Others
8%
Sura AM
Nutresa
3%
3%
9%
34%
11%
Chile
6%
Panama
Suramericana
7%
14%
Mexico
Colombia
Bancolombia
12%
60%
33%
Shareholders3
Other
shareholders
~70%3 | 51%3
~30%3 | 49%3
Risk Rating
Local: Fitch AAA
International: Fitch y S&P BB+
1 Figures grouping the financial companies in the portfolio: Suramericana, Sura Asset Management and Grupo Bancolombia
2 Pro forma figures: Expected dividends for 2023 adjusted: 1) excluding Nutresa dividends and 2) higher stake in Grupo Argos due to a final post-transaction scenario (10.1% tender offer half in swap and half in cash) and subsequent liquidation of new portfolio company.
3 Same Tender Offer scenario as 2. With prior authorization from the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.
7
Compound annual growth in equity was 19.4% since 2000.
Portfolio value
46 times
CAGR 19.0%
53%
72%
47%
28%
4.6
5.8
8.7
2.0
0.2
2000
2005
2010
2015
2022
Financial services
Industrial
Equity
52 times
CAGR 19.1%
2.2
4.4
5.6
7.8
0.1
2000
2005
2010
2015
Sept 2023
Net income
2000
2010
3Q23
-$9 MM
$155 MM
$553 MM
Net income per share
2000
2010
3Q23
-$0.04 /share
$0.33 / share
$0.95 / share
Book value per share
2000
2010
3Q23
$0.50 / share
$8.66 / share
$12.42 / share
25 times
CAGR 15.4%
Source: Grupo SURA Annual Reports and Capital IQ. September 2023 figures do not include deferred tax of USD $140 million.
88
Figures in USD billion except per share figures. Valuation methodologies and multiples have varied over the years.
Leveraged by improved investment portfolio performance
11.0%
9.7%
9.9%
9.1%
8.5%
7.9%
2.0%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Sept 2023 LTM
Adjusted ROE
*ROE adjusted by; 1) The amortization of intangibles resulting from acquisitions is added to net income 2) In the equity, the valuations of associates and cross-shareholdings between Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA are excluded in order to compare the figures of equity and net income 3) For the calculation of this year's indicator, the deferred tax for the Nutresa transaction (COP 618 billion), the impacts of Argentina and El Salvador (COP 85 billion) are added. 4) As of this quarter, the Nutresa investment is excluded from equity since the equity method is not being recognized.
9
Accompanied by portfolio diversification and increased contribution from financial services companies
93
62
14%
14%
12%
20%
27%
13%
8%
13%
54%
39%
105
14%
11%
21%
17%
37%
136
11%
9%
35%
12%
32%
Received dividends by Grupo SURA USD millions
2011 - 2023E
6.1x
CAGR 16%
255
238
235
216
13%
202
10%
9%
186
8%
177
8%
8%
8%
10%
7%
152
11%
9%
8%
29%
25%
8%
9%
44%
17%
52%
36%
4%
44%
41%
17%
3%
34%
12%
11%
16%
17%
16%
50%
29%
27%
23%
31%
22%
23%
36%
17%
378
12%
8%
18%
13%
48%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023E
Bancolombia
Suramericana
Sura AM
Grupo Argos
Nutresa
Source: Grupo SURA. Figures in USD millions at 3Q23 exchange rate.
10
