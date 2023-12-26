Preserving the way we do business and value creation

1990 / 2007 2017 / 2022 1944 / 1990 2007 / 2016 FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION LEADERSHIP IN INSURANCE FINANCIAL SERVICES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION Organic growth: ~ USD 3.8 bn (Increased revenues 2017 - 2023 LTM to 3Q23) in Colombia Leader in Colombia Multi Latin, financial services Group • Increased profitability CROSS-EQUITY HOLDINGS STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION Acquisitions ~ USD +8.8 billion* • Non-strategic divestitures: ~ USD 692 millions With companies with aligned to have a greater focus: principles and vision Non-strategic assets 20.8% in 2002 to 5.2% in 2008

2023 + Advance in the evolution of Grupo SURA's ownership structure and the focus of the investment portfolio on financial services.

For more than 79 years we have contributed to the construction of public value, both with our business activity and with the institutional strengthening and contribution to the public dynamics in the territories where we are present