Corporate Presentation
Grupo SURA
March 2024
This document may contain forward-looking statements
related to Grupo SURA and its subsidiaries, which have
been made under assumptions and estimates of the
management of the Companies and may present
variations.
For a better illustration and decision making, the figures
are administrative and not accounting, for this reason they
may differ from those presented by official entities. Grupo
de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to
update or correct the information contained in this
DISCLAIMER
presentation.
are converted at an exchange rate of 3,822 COP/USD (at
Income Statement figures are converted at an exchange
rate of 4,325 COP/USD (average of 4Q 2023), other figures
the end of 4Q 2023), only for the purpose of restatement.
Variations are calculated based on figures in Colombian
pesos.
Grupo SURA
Preserving the way we do business and value creation
1990 / 2007
2017 / 2023
1944 / 1990
2007 / 2016
FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION
LEADERSHIP IN INSURANCE
FINANCIAL SERVICES
INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
Organic growth: ~ USD 4.0 bn (New revenues 2017 - 2023)
• Increased profitability
in Colombia
Leader in Colombia
Multi Latin, financial services Group
• Non-strategic divestitures: ~ USD 780* millions
CROSS-EQUITY HOLDINGS
STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION
Acquisitions ~ USD +8.8 billion
With companies with aligned
to have a greater focus:
principles and vision
Non-strategic assets
20.8% in 2002 to 5.2% in 2008
2024 +
Evolution of ownership structure and the focus of
the investment portfolio on financial services
*Non-strategic divestitures totaling ~ USD 780 million includes AFP Crecer closed in 2024 and Habitat expected to close in 2024
For almost 80 years we have contributed to the construction of public value, both with our
business activity and with the institutional strengthening and contribution to the public dynamics
in the territories where we are present
4
4
Showing positive evolution since 2014 and opportunities for future growth.
CAGR2
#3 INSURANCE GROUP OF LATAM ORIGIN
Premiums1
+18%
USD 7 Bn
81.1%
Life, P&C and Health
#1 PENSION FUND IN LATAM
AUM1
+11%
USD 176 Bn
93.3%
with voluntary savings business
LEADING BANK IN THE REGION
Assets1
+10%
USD 90 Bn
46.2% | 24.5%
#1 in Colombia
INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING IN AMERICA
Revenues1
+11%
USD 5 Bn
44% | 33%4
Cement, concessions and energy
Common shares
Total Shares
- 2023 figures
- Compound annual growth from 2014 to 2023
- Controlling net income in 2023 adjusted for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for USD 140 million, the valuation of derivatives to hedge the OPA price for USD 10 million, the pro forma equity method of Nutresa for USD 22 million, and the impact associated with the sale of the insurance business in Argentina and El Salvador for USD 22 million.
- Illustrative exercise assuming that of the 10.1% to be contributed, 5.0% is contributed by other shareholders participating in the exchange and 5.1% is purchased in cash
and contributed by Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos. With the prior authorization of the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be
contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.
Grupo SURA
Consolidated figures
Revenues1
8.2 Bn
CAGR +13%2
Controlling Net Income 3
536 MM
CAGR +6%2
Controlling
Shareholders Equity
8.0Bn
CAGR +4%2
55
Strategy
G r u p o S U R A
INVESTMENT
W h o w e a r e ?
MANAGER
We are an investment manager
SUSTAINABLE
W h a t d o w e w a n t ?
PROFITABILITY
Sustainable profitability
Generación
Harmonious development
de valor
of society
H a r m o n i o u s c a p i t a l m a n a g e m e n t
Economic Natural
Human
Social
H o w d o w e d i f f e r e n t i a t e ?
OWN APPLIED KNOW-HOW
Through our own applied knowledge
Latin America
Aggregate view of our portfolio
Financial and related services
Best management practices
STRATEGIC PILLARS
W h a t a r e w e l e v e r a g i n g ?
In our
strategic pillars
Communication and
Financial
Risk
relationship with
Applied research
management
management
the environment
Human
talent
6
OUR CORPORATE PRINCIPLES
RESPONSABILITY
FAIRNESS
TRANSPARENCY
RESPECT
SURA AM
Investment Manager with the strategic objective of obtaining Sustainable Returns
Financial services footprint
COUNTRIES1
10
CLIENTS1
+ 73 MM
EMPLOYEES1
+ 64K
DIVIDEND SHARE BY
SHARE OF DIVIDENDS
COMPANY LAST 10 YEARS
BY COUNTRY 2023
Grupo Argos
8%
Sura AM
Nutresa
34%
11%
Suramericana
14%
Bancolombia
33%
USA
Others
Panama
4%
9%
5%
Peru
4%
Mexico
Colombia
9%
55%
Chile
14%
Shareholders3
Other
shareholders
~70%3 | 51%3
~30%3 | 49%3
Risk Rating
Local: Fitch AAA
International: Fitch y S&P BB+
1 Figures grouping the financial companies in the portfolio: Suramericana, Sura Asset Management and Grupo Bancolombia
2 Pro forma figures: Expected dividends for 2023 adjusted: 1) excluding Nutresa dividends and 2) higher stake in Grupo Argos due to a final post-transaction scenario (10.1% tender offer half in swap and half in cash) and subsequent liquidation of new portfolio company.
3 Same Tender Offer scenario as 2. With prior authorization from the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.
7
Key financial figures have increased significantly over the long term
Equity
Net income
51 times
CAGR +19%
0.2 2.3 4.7
2000
2010
20231
-$10 MM
$159 MM
$536 MM
8.0
6.0
2000 2005 2010 2015 2023
Book value per share
Net income per share
2000
2010
2023
2000
2010
20231
$0.51 / share
$8.83 / share
$12.66 / share
-$0.04 /share
$0.34 / share
$0.97 / share
24 times CAGR 15%
Source: Grupo SURA Annual Reports and Capital IQ
Figures in USD billion except per share figures. Valuation methodologies and multiples have varied over the years.
1 Controlling net income adjusting for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for USD 140 million, the valuation of derivatives to hedge the OPA price for USD 10 million, the pro forma equity method of
Nutresa for USD 22 million, and the impact associated with the sale of the insurance business in Argentina and El Salvador for USD 22 million.
8
Leveraged by improved investment portfolio performance
9.9%10.2%
9.1%9.7%
7.9%
536
180
2.0%
480
274
353
326
356
52
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Adjustments
Adjusted Controlling Net Income
Adjusted ROE
Figures in USD millions
*ROE adjusted for; 1) The amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions are added to net income 2) Equity excludes the valorization of associates and cross-shareholdings between Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA to
compare the figures of equity and net income 3) For the calculation of this year's indicator, the non-recurring impacts associated with the Nutresa transaction are added, including deferred tax (USD 142 million) and the valuation of
derivatives to cover the value of the takeover bid (USD 10 million), as well as the impacts of the divestment of Argentina and El Salvador (USD 22 million). 4). As of the third quarter, the investment in Nutresa is excluded from equity
since the equity method is not being recognized.
9
Accompanied by portfolio diversification and increased contribution from financial services companies
Received dividends by Grupo SURA USD millions
2011 - 2023
6.6x
CAGR 17%
418
11%
7%
260
243
25%
239
220
13%
206
10%
9%
190
181
8%
8%
12%
8%
8%
7%
10%
155
25%
11%
139
9%
8%
29%
8%
9%
44%
17%
108
36%
4%
95
11%
52%
3%
9%
44%
41%
17%
14%
34%
64
14%
35%
11%
16%
16%
50%
45%
12%
21%
12%
11%
20%
27%
12%
17%
17%
29%
13%
8%
13%
54%
39%
37%
32%
27%
23%
31%
22%
23%
36%
17%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Bancolombia
Suramericana
Sura AM
Grupo Argos
Nutresa
Source: Grupo SURA. Figures in USD millions at 4Q23 exchange rate.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 19:03:05 UTC.