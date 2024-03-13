Corporate Presentation

Grupo SURA

March 2024

This document may contain forward-looking statements

related to Grupo SURA and its subsidiaries, which have

been made under assumptions and estimates of the

management of the Companies and may present

variations.

For a better illustration and decision making, the figures

are administrative and not accounting, for this reason they

may differ from those presented by official entities. Grupo

de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to

update or correct the information contained in this

DISCLAIMER

presentation.

are converted at an exchange rate of 3,822 COP/USD (at

Income Statement figures are converted at an exchange

rate of 4,325 COP/USD (average of 4Q 2023), other figures

the end of 4Q 2023), only for the purpose of restatement.

Variations are calculated based on figures in Colombian

pesos.

Grupo SURA

Preserving the way we do business and value creation

1990 / 2007

2017 / 2023

1944 / 1990

2007 / 2016

FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION

LEADERSHIP IN INSURANCE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Organic growth: ~ USD 4.0 bn (New revenues 2017 - 2023)

• Increased profitability

in Colombia

Leader in Colombia

Multi Latin, financial services Group

• Non-strategic divestitures: ~ USD 780* millions

CROSS-EQUITY HOLDINGS

STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION

Acquisitions ~ USD +8.8 billion

With companies with aligned

to have a greater focus:

principles and vision

Non-strategic assets

20.8% in 2002 to 5.2% in 2008

2024 +

Evolution of ownership structure and the focus of

the investment portfolio on financial services

*Non-strategic divestitures totaling ~ USD 780 million includes AFP Crecer closed in 2024 and Habitat expected to close in 2024

For almost 80 years we have contributed to the construction of public value, both with our

business activity and with the institutional strengthening and contribution to the public dynamics

in the territories where we are present

4

4

Showing positive evolution since 2014 and opportunities for future growth.

CAGR2

#3 INSURANCE GROUP OF LATAM ORIGIN

Premiums1

+18%

USD 7 Bn

81.1%

Life, P&C and Health

#1 PENSION FUND IN LATAM

AUM1

+11%

USD 176 Bn

93.3%

with voluntary savings business

LEADING BANK IN THE REGION

Assets1

+10%

USD 90 Bn

46.2% | 24.5%

#1 in Colombia

INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDING IN AMERICA

Revenues1

+11%

USD 5 Bn

44% | 33%4

Cement, concessions and energy

Common shares

Total Shares

  1. 2023 figures
  2. Compound annual growth from 2014 to 2023
  3. Controlling net income in 2023 adjusted for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for USD 140 million, the valuation of derivatives to hedge the OPA price for USD 10 million, the pro forma equity method of Nutresa for USD 22 million, and the impact associated with the sale of the insurance business in Argentina and El Salvador for USD 22 million.
  4. Illustrative exercise assuming that of the 10.1% to be contributed, 5.0% is contributed by other shareholders participating in the exchange and 5.1% is purchased in cash

and contributed by Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos. With the prior authorization of the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be

contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.

Grupo SURA

Consolidated figures

Revenues1

8.2 Bn

CAGR +13%2

Controlling Net Income 3

536 MM

CAGR +6%2

Controlling

Shareholders Equity

8.0Bn

CAGR +4%2

55

Strategy

G r u p o S U R A

INVESTMENT

W h o w e a r e ?

MANAGER

We are an investment manager

SUSTAINABLE

W h a t d o w e w a n t ?

PROFITABILITY

Sustainable profitability

Generación

Harmonious development

de valor

of society

H a r m o n i o u s c a p i t a l m a n a g e m e n t

Economic Natural

Human

Social

H o w d o w e d i f f e r e n t i a t e ?

OWN APPLIED KNOW-HOW

Through our own applied knowledge

Latin America

Aggregate view of our portfolio

Financial and related services

Best management practices

STRATEGIC PILLARS

W h a t a r e w e l e v e r a g i n g ?

In our

strategic pillars

Communication and

Financial

Risk

relationship with

Applied research

management

management

the environment

Human

talent

6

OUR CORPORATE PRINCIPLES

RESPONSABILITY

FAIRNESS

TRANSPARENCY

RESPECT

SURA AM

Investment Manager with the strategic objective of obtaining Sustainable Returns

Financial services footprint

COUNTRIES1

10

CLIENTS1

+ 73 MM

EMPLOYEES1

+ 64K

DIVIDEND SHARE BY

SHARE OF DIVIDENDS

COMPANY LAST 10 YEARS

BY COUNTRY 2023

Grupo Argos

8%

Sura AM

Nutresa

34%

11%

Suramericana

14%

Bancolombia

33%

USA

Others

Panama

4%

9%

5%

Peru

4%

Mexico

Colombia

9%

55%

Chile

14%

Shareholders3

Other

shareholders

~70%3 | 51%3

~30%3 | 49%3

Risk Rating

Local: Fitch AAA

International: Fitch y S&P BB+

1 Figures grouping the financial companies in the portfolio: Suramericana, Sura Asset Management and Grupo Bancolombia

2 Pro forma figures: Expected dividends for 2023 adjusted: 1) excluding Nutresa dividends and 2) higher stake in Grupo Argos due to a final post-transaction scenario (10.1% tender offer half in swap and half in cash) and subsequent liquidation of new portfolio company.

3 Same Tender Offer scenario as 2. With prior authorization from the SFC, part of the restitutions corresponding to Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will be contributed to autonomous patrimonies in which the exercise of voting rights will be suspended. Therefore, control situations will not be configured.

7

Key financial figures have increased significantly over the long term

Equity

Net income

51 times

CAGR +19%

0.2 2.3 4.7

2000

2010

20231

-$10 MM

$159 MM

$536 MM

8.0

6.0

2000 2005 2010 2015 2023

Book value per share

Net income per share

2000

2010

2023

2000

2010

20231

$0.51 / share

$8.83 / share

$12.66 / share

-$0.04 /share

$0.34 / share

$0.97 / share

24 times CAGR 15%

Source: Grupo SURA Annual Reports and Capital IQ

Figures in USD billion except per share figures. Valuation methodologies and multiples have varied over the years.

1 Controlling net income adjusting for the deferred tax of the Nutresa transaction for USD 140 million, the valuation of derivatives to hedge the OPA price for USD 10 million, the pro forma equity method of

Nutresa for USD 22 million, and the impact associated with the sale of the insurance business in Argentina and El Salvador for USD 22 million.

8

Leveraged by improved investment portfolio performance

9.9%10.2%

9.1%9.7%

7.9%

536

180

2.0%

480

274

353

326

356

52

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Adjustments

Adjusted Controlling Net Income

Adjusted ROE

Figures in USD millions

*ROE adjusted for; 1) The amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions are added to net income 2) Equity excludes the valorization of associates and cross-shareholdings between Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA to

compare the figures of equity and net income 3) For the calculation of this year's indicator, the non-recurring impacts associated with the Nutresa transaction are added, including deferred tax (USD 142 million) and the valuation of

derivatives to cover the value of the takeover bid (USD 10 million), as well as the impacts of the divestment of Argentina and El Salvador (USD 22 million). 4). As of the third quarter, the investment in Nutresa is excluded from equity

since the equity method is not being recognized.

9

Accompanied by portfolio diversification and increased contribution from financial services companies

Received dividends by Grupo SURA USD millions

2011 - 2023

6.6x

CAGR 17%

418

11%

7%

260

243

25%

239

220

13%

206

10%

9%

190

181

8%

8%

12%

8%

8%

7%

10%

155

25%

11%

139

9%

8%

29%

8%

9%

44%

17%

108

36%

4%

95

11%

52%

3%

9%

44%

41%

17%

14%

34%

64

14%

35%

11%

16%

16%

50%

45%

12%

21%

12%

11%

20%

27%

12%

17%

17%

29%

13%

8%

13%

54%

39%

37%

32%

27%

23%

31%

22%

23%

36%

17%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Bancolombia

Suramericana

Sura AM

Grupo Argos

Nutresa

Source: Grupo SURA. Figures in USD millions at 4Q23 exchange rate.

10

