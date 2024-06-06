CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CHAPTER I: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATMENT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED
For the three-month period from January 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2023
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Cra. 43A #5A - 113
Medellín, Colombia
e
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONTENT
NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY
13
NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
18
2.1. Statement of compliance
18
2.2. Basis of presentation
18
2.3. Significant accounting policies
21
2.4. Reclassifications
21
NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY
IN THE PREPARATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
21
NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET
25
NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
26
5.1. Financial Assets
26
5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents
26
5.1.2. Investments
26
5.1.3. Other accounts receivable
28
5.2. Financial liabilities
29
5.2.1. Derivative instruments
30
5.2.2. Other accounts payable
34
5.2.3. Bonds issued
34
5.2.4. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders
35
NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS
37
6.1. Insurance contract Assets
37
6.2. Reinsurance contract assets
38
6.3. Premiums
38
6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts
39
6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity
39
6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities
39
6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts
40
6.6. Claims withheld
40
6.7. Insurance costs and expenses
40
NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES
41
7.1. Applicable regulations
41
7.2. Current taxes
43
7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period
43
7.4. Effective rate reconciliation
43
7.5. Deferred taxes
44
7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits
45
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments
45
NOTE 8. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES
46
8.1. Investment in associates
47
8.2. Joint ventures
51
NOTE 9. NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
52
NOTE 10. PREFERRED SHARES
57
NOTE 11. EQUITY
57
11.1. Issued capital
58
11.2. Issuance premium
58
11.3. Reserves
58
11.4 Reserve for share repurchase
58
11.5 Retained Earnings
59
NOTE 12. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED
59
NOTE 13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
60
NOTE 14. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
60
NOTE 15. OPERATING SEGMENTS
61
15.1. Reportable segments
61
15.2. Information about operating segments
62
15.3. Geographical information
64
NOTE 16. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES
65
16.1. Commission income
65
16.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries
66
NOTE 17. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
66
NOTE 18. FEES
67
NOTE 19. FINANCIAL RESULT
67
NOTE 20. EARNINGS PER SHARE
67
NOTE 21. RISK MANAGEMENT
68
NOTE 22. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
89
22.1. Related party
89
22.2. Transactions with related parties
90
NOTE 23. OTHER MATTERS
91
NOTE 24. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE
91
NOTE 25. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
93
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
95
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:
That for the issuance of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2024, and of the consolidated statement of income for the year and consolidated comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, which in accordance with the regulations are made available to shareholders and third parties, the statements contained therein have been previously verified.
Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:
Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut- off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized, during the year.
Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.
Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and the liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.
Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.
Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.
In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the Financial Statements and other relevant reports for the public, related to the fiscal year as of March 31, 2024, March and December 31, 2023, do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true equity situation or the operations of the Company from being known.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
President
Public Accountant
Professional Card 64093-T
CHAPTER I
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CHAPTER I: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATMENT
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Amounts expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)
Note
March 2024
December 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
3,549,911
3,305,577
Investments
5
39,852,032
39,039,403
Derivative instruments
5
1,131,654
1,061,904
Insurance contract assets
6
4,905,721
5,168,514
Reinsurance contract assets
6
5,901,582
6,533,153
Receivables from related parties
23
999,658
297,362
Other accounts receivable
5
2,684,830
2,366,030
Current tax assets
7
455,481
409,586
Non-current assets available for sale
9
427,013
4,200,993
Deferred acquisition cost
1,566,379
1,597,574
Investments in associates and joint ventures
8
18,292,383
18,346,056
Properties and equipment
1,389,508
1,416,177
Right- of- use assets
533,492
429,957
Other intangible assets
2,980,689
3,308,064
Deferred tax assets
7
259,962
236,588
Other assets
559,223
549,609
Goodwill
5,057,286
5,238,231
Total assets
90,546,804
93,504,778
Liabilities
Financial liabilities
5
2,769,360
2,429,280
Derivative instruments
5
217,434
208,188
Lease liabilities
531,761
426,412
Insurance contract liabilities
6
38,833,918
38,374,511
Reinsurance contract liabilities
6
1,477,077
1,726,044
Accounts payable to related entities
23
799,158
184,966
Other accounts payable
5
2,758,283
2,843,396
Current tax liabilities
7
922,403
212,315
Employee benefits
689,507
821,985
Non-current liabilities in assets held for sale
9
166,454
41,935
Provisions
10
1,257,967
1,212,158
Deferred income
402,154
440,675
Bonds issued
5
7,275,547
7,354,982
Non-controlling interest commitments
5
2,346,034
2,378,630
Deferred tax liabilities
7
1,477,888
1,954,229
Preferred shares
11
459,776
459,834
Total liabilities
62,384,721
61,069,540
Equity
Issued capital
12
109,121
109,121
Share premium
12
3,290,767
3,290,767
Reserves
12
2,117,481
1,079,698
Reserves share repurchase
12
2,515,334
7,261,206
Income
4,909,752
1,539,582
Retained earnings
10,222,015
12,655,691
Other comprehensive income
14
2,999,426
4,466,184
Equity attributable to the holders of the controlling interest
26,163,896
30,402,249
Non-controlling interest
15
1,998,187
2,032,989
Total equity
28,162,083
32,435,238
Total equity and liabilities
90,546,804
93,504,778
The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
Daniel Andrés Jaramillo Valencia
Legal Representative
Accountant
Auditor
P.C. 64093-T
P.C. 140779-T
Designated by Ernst & Young Audit S.A.S. TR-530
(See my report of May 15, 2024)
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income
At 31 March 2024 and 2023
(Amounts expressed in millions of Colombian pesos except for net income per share)
Note
March 2024
March 2023
Income
Insurance premium
5,026,441
4,726,130
Health services premium
2,638,812
2,286,462
Gross written premium income
6
7,665,253
7,012,592
Insurance premium ceded to reinsurers
(699,418)
(818,730)
Net written premium income
6
6,965,835
6,193,862
Unearned premium
(1,103,310)
(390,782)
Net premium income earned
6
5,862,525
5,803,080
Net return on investments at amortized cost
5
917,314
691,695
Net gain on investments at fair value
5
383,517
417,320
Income from commissions
16
1,121,401
1,204,847
Sale of services
77,430
71,278
Income from equity method
8
989,902
574,776
Gain from sale of investments
5
4,102,011
51,038
Other income
159,466
129,230
Total income
13,613,566
8,943,264
Costs and Expenses
Insurance claims
(2,697,466)
(1,917,030)
Health services claims
(2,308,263)
(2,159,953)
Gross claims expense
6
(5,005,729)
(4,076,983)
Reimbursed claims
316,189
(331,302)
Retained claims expense
6
(4,689,540)
(4,408,285)
Commissions paid to intermediaries
16
(838,285)
(1,021,744)
Insurance costs and expenses
6
(555,250)
(551,147)
Costs of services sales
(106,512)
(102,281)
Administrative expenses
17
(620,538)
(590,614)
Employee benefits
(571,897)
(594,960)
Fees
18
(123,370)
(105,070)
Depreciation and amortization
(141,126)
(164,388)
Other expenses
(16,024)
(7,902)
Total costs and expenses
(7,662,542)
(7,546,391)
Operating profit
5,951,024
1,396,873
Net gain from fair value adjustments to derivatives
5
(18,675)
(4,887)
Foreign exchange, net
19
8,951
46,750
Interest expense
19
(323,148)
(265,584)
Net financial income
19
(332,872)
(223,721)
Profits before tax
5,618,152
1,173,152
Income tax
7
(609,707)
(192,640)
Net Profit from continuing operations
5,008,445
980,512
Net income from discontinued operations
9
23,031
3,200
Net profit attributable to:
5,031,476
983,712
Controlling shareholders
4,909,752
834,275
Non-controlling interests
121,724
149,437
Net earnings per share
Net earnings per share from continuing operations
20
9,931
1,451
Net earnings per share from discontinued operations
20
57
6
Net earnings per share from diluted continuing operations
20
9,308
1,484
Net earnings per share from diluted discontinued operations
20
52
6
The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
Daniel Andrés Jaramillo Valencia
Legal Representative
Accountant
Auditor
P.C. 64093-T
P.C. 140779-T
Designated by Ernst & Young Audit S.A.S. TR-530
(See my report of May 15, 2024)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CHAPTER I: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATMENT
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
At 31 March 2024 and 2023
(Amounts expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)
Note
March 2024
March 2023
Net income for the year
5,031,476
983,712
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to income for the period, net of taxes
(Loss) gain on investment in equity instruments
13
(9,306)
16,521
Loss on revaluation of property
13
(363)
(1,209)
Participation of OCI from associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method
13
(373,761)
-
Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the results of the period, net of taxes
(383,430)
15,312
Items to be reclassified to income for the period, net of taxes
(Loss) gain from foreign currency translation differences
13
(442,202)
370,297
(Loss) gain on cash flow hedge
13
(15,460)
66,882
Gain (loss) on hedges of net investments in foreign entities
13
73,635
(95,712)
Participation of OCI from associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method
13
(734,076)
325,472
Total other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss, net of taxes
(1,118,103)
666,939
Total other comprehensive income
(1,501,533)
682,251
Total comprehensive income
3,529,943
1,665,963
Comprehensive income attributable to:
3,442,994
1,453,688
Controlling interest
Non-controlling interest
86,949
212,275
The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
Daniel Andrés Jaramillo Valencia
Legal Representative
Accountant
Auditor
P.C. 64093-T
P.C. 140779-T
Designated by Ernst & Young Audit S.A.S. TR-530
(See my report of May 15, 2024)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CHAPTER I: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATMENT
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
At 31 March 2024 and 2023
(Values expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)
Reserves for
Profit Net
Other
Equity
Retained
attributable to
Non- controlling
Note
Issued capital
Share premium
Reserves
share
Income for the
Comprehensive
Total equity
earnings
controlling
interests
repurchase
year
Income (OCI)
interest
Balance at December 31, 2022
109,121
3,290,767
8,137,410
244,848
2,074,996
11,670,249
8,200,324
33,727,715
2,054,107
35,781,822
Other comprehensive income
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
619,413
619,413
62,838
682,251
Net income for the year
-
-
-
-
834,275
-
834,275
149,437
983,712
Total net comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
834,275
-
619,413
1,453,688
212,275
1,665,963
Transfer to retained earnings
-
-
-
-
(2,074,996)
2,074,996
-
-
-
-
Distribution of 2022 results
Ordinary dividend (1,280 pesos per share) recognized as distributions to owners
Reserves for protection of investments Repurchased shares
Minimum dividends, preferred shares Commitments with non-controlling interests Shareholder dividend withholding effect Adjustments for inflation in Argentina
Increases (Decreases) due to other changes, equity
Balance as of March 31, 2023
12
-
-
-
-
-
(741,413)
-
(741,413)
(110,999)
(852,412)
-
-
766,688
-
-
(766,688)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,152
-
(55,152)
-
-
-
-
9
-
-
-
-
-
10,119
-
10,119
-
10,119
5
-
-
-
-
-
(297,411)
-
(297,411)
(26,328)
(323,739)
-
-
-
-
-
839
-
839
-
839
-
-
-
-
-
(106,267)
(106,267)
-
(106,267)
-
-
-
-
-
69,570
-
69,570
(10,537)
59,033
109,121
3,290,767
8,904,098
300,000
834,275
11,858,842
8,819,737
34,116,840
2,118,518
36,235,358
Reserves for
Profit Net
Other
Equity
Retained
attributable to
Non- controlling
Note
Issued capital
Share premium
Reserves
share
Income for the
Comprehensive
Total equity
earnings
controlling
interests
repurchase
year
Income (OCI)
interest
Balance at December 31, 2023
109,121
3,290,767
1,079,698
7,261,206
1,539,582
12,655,691
4,466,184
30,402,249
2,032,989
32,435,238
Other comprehensive income
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,466,758)
(1,466,758)
(34,775)
(1,501,533)
Net income for the year
-
-
-
-
4,909,752
-
-
4,909,752
121,724
5,031,476
Total net comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
4,909,752
-
(1,466,758)
3,442,994
86,949
3,529,943
Transfer to retained earnings
-
-
-
-
(1,539,582)
1,539,582
-
-
-
-
Distribution of 2023 results
-
-
Ordinary dividend (1,400 pesos per share) recognized as distributions to
12
-
-
-
-
-
(628,980)
-
(628,980)
(78,188)
(707,168)
owners
Reserves for protection of investments
-
-
1,037,783
-
-
(1,037,783)
-
-
-
-
Reserves for share repurchases
9
-
-
-
2,358,416
-
(2,358,416)
-
-
-
-
Share repurchase
9
-
-
-
(7,104,288)
(7,104,288)
(7,104,288)
Minimum dividends, preferred shares
10
-
-
-
-
-
10,119
-
10,119
-
10,119
Commitments with non-controlling interests
5
-
-
-
-
18,322
-
18,322
14,136
32,458
Shareholder dividend withholding effect
-
-
-
-
-
400
-
400
-
400
Adjustments for inflation in Argentina
-
-
-
-
-
(7,103)
-
(7,103)
(1,652)
(8,755)
Increases (Decreases) due to other changes, equity
-
-
-
-
-
30,183
-
30,183
(56,047)
(25,864)
Balance as of March 31, 2024
109,121
3,290,767
2,117,481
2,515,334
4,909,752
10,222,015
2,999,426
26,163,896
1,998,187
28,162,083
The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
Daniel Andrés Jaramillo Valencia
Legal Representative
Accountant
Auditor
P.C. 64093-T
P.C. 140779-T
Designated by Ernst & Young Audit S.A.S. TR-530
(See my report of May 15, 2024)
