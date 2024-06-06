CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY

13

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

18

2.1. Statement of compliance

18

2.2. Basis of presentation

18

2.3. Significant accounting policies

21

2.4. Reclassifications

21

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY

IN THE PREPARATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

21

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET

25

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

26

5.1. Financial Assets

26

5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents

26

5.1.2. Investments

26

5.1.3. Other accounts receivable

28

5.2. Financial liabilities

29

5.2.1. Derivative instruments

30

5.2.2. Other accounts payable

34

5.2.3. Bonds issued

34

5.2.4. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders

35

NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS

37

6.1. Insurance contract Assets

37

6.2. Reinsurance contract assets

38

6.3. Premiums

38

6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts

39

6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity

39

6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities

39

6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts

40

6.6. Claims withheld

40

6.7. Insurance costs and expenses

40

NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES

41

7.1. Applicable regulations

41

7.2. Current taxes

43

7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period

43

7.4. Effective rate reconciliation

43

7.5. Deferred taxes

44

7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits

45

7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments

45

NOTE 8. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

46

8.1. Investment in associates

47

8.2. Joint ventures

51

NOTE 9. NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

52

NOTE 10. PREFERRED SHARES

57

NOTE 11. EQUITY

57

11.1. Issued capital

58

11.2. Issuance premium

58

11.3. Reserves

58

11.4 Reserve for share repurchase

58

11.5 Retained Earnings

59

NOTE 12. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED

59

NOTE 13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

60

NOTE 14. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

60

NOTE 15. OPERATING SEGMENTS

61

15.1. Reportable segments

61

15.2. Information about operating segments

62

15.3. Geographical information

64

NOTE 16. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES

65

16.1. Commission income

65

16.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries

66

NOTE 17. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

66

NOTE 18. FEES

67

NOTE 19. FINANCIAL RESULT

67

NOTE 20. EARNINGS PER SHARE

67

NOTE 21. RISK MANAGEMENT

68

NOTE 22. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

89

22.1. Related party

89

22.2. Transactions with related parties

90

NOTE 23. OTHER MATTERS

91

NOTE 24. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

91

NOTE 25. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

93

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

95

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2024, and of the consolidated statement of income for the year and consolidated comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, which in accordance with the regulations are made available to shareholders and third parties, the statements contained therein have been previously verified.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut- off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized, during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and the liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the Financial Statements and other relevant reports for the public, related to the fiscal year as of March 31, 2024, March and December 31, 2023, do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true equity situation or the operations of the Company from being known.

Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public Accountant

Professional Card 64093-T

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Amounts expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Note

March 2024

December 2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

3,549,911

3,305,577

Investments

5

39,852,032

39,039,403

Derivative instruments

5

1,131,654

1,061,904

Insurance contract assets

6

4,905,721

5,168,514

Reinsurance contract assets

6

5,901,582

6,533,153

Receivables from related parties

23

999,658

297,362

Other accounts receivable

5

2,684,830

2,366,030

Current tax assets

7

455,481

409,586

Non-current assets available for sale

9

427,013

4,200,993

Deferred acquisition cost

1,566,379

1,597,574

Investments in associates and joint ventures

8

18,292,383

18,346,056

Properties and equipment

1,389,508

1,416,177

Right- of- use assets

533,492

429,957

Other intangible assets

2,980,689

3,308,064

Deferred tax assets

7

259,962

236,588

Other assets

559,223

549,609

Goodwill

5,057,286

5,238,231

Total assets

90,546,804

93,504,778

Liabilities

Financial liabilities

5

2,769,360

2,429,280

Derivative instruments

5

217,434

208,188

Lease liabilities

531,761

426,412

Insurance contract liabilities

6

38,833,918

38,374,511

Reinsurance contract liabilities

6

1,477,077

1,726,044

Accounts payable to related entities

23

799,158

184,966

Other accounts payable

5

2,758,283

2,843,396

Current tax liabilities

7

922,403

212,315

Employee benefits

689,507

821,985

Non-current liabilities in assets held for sale

9

166,454

41,935

Provisions

10

1,257,967

1,212,158

Deferred income

402,154

440,675

Bonds issued

5

7,275,547

7,354,982

Non-controlling interest commitments

5

2,346,034

2,378,630

Deferred tax liabilities

7

1,477,888

1,954,229

Preferred shares

11

459,776

459,834

Total liabilities

62,384,721

61,069,540

Equity

Issued capital

12

109,121

109,121

Share premium

12

3,290,767

3,290,767

Reserves

12

2,117,481

1,079,698

Reserves share repurchase

12

2,515,334

7,261,206

Income

4,909,752

1,539,582

Retained earnings

10,222,015

12,655,691

Other comprehensive income

14

2,999,426

4,466,184

Equity attributable to the holders of the controlling interest

26,163,896

30,402,249

Non-controlling interest

15

1,998,187

2,032,989

Total equity

28,162,083

32,435,238

Total equity and liabilities

90,546,804

93,504,778

The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

Daniel Andrés Jaramillo Valencia

Legal Representative

Accountant

Auditor

P.C. 64093-T

P.C. 140779-T

Designated by Ernst & Young Audit S.A.S. TR-530

(See my report of May 15, 2024)

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income

At 31 March 2024 and 2023

(Amounts expressed in millions of Colombian pesos except for net income per share)

Note

March 2024

March 2023

Income

Insurance premium

5,026,441

4,726,130

Health services premium

2,638,812

2,286,462

Gross written premium income

6

7,665,253

7,012,592

Insurance premium ceded to reinsurers

(699,418)

(818,730)

Net written premium income

6

6,965,835

6,193,862

Unearned premium

(1,103,310)

(390,782)

Net premium income earned

6

5,862,525

5,803,080

Net return on investments at amortized cost

5

917,314

691,695

Net gain on investments at fair value

5

383,517

417,320

Income from commissions

16

1,121,401

1,204,847

Sale of services

77,430

71,278

Income from equity method

8

989,902

574,776

Gain from sale of investments

5

4,102,011

51,038

Other income

159,466

129,230

Total income

13,613,566

8,943,264

Costs and Expenses

Insurance claims

(2,697,466)

(1,917,030)

Health services claims

(2,308,263)

(2,159,953)

Gross claims expense

6

(5,005,729)

(4,076,983)

Reimbursed claims

316,189

(331,302)

Retained claims expense

6

(4,689,540)

(4,408,285)

Commissions paid to intermediaries

16

(838,285)

(1,021,744)

Insurance costs and expenses

6

(555,250)

(551,147)

Costs of services sales

(106,512)

(102,281)

Administrative expenses

17

(620,538)

(590,614)

Employee benefits

(571,897)

(594,960)

Fees

18

(123,370)

(105,070)

Depreciation and amortization

(141,126)

(164,388)

Other expenses

(16,024)

(7,902)

Total costs and expenses

(7,662,542)

(7,546,391)

Operating profit

5,951,024

1,396,873

Net gain from fair value adjustments to derivatives

5

(18,675)

(4,887)

Foreign exchange, net

19

8,951

46,750

Interest expense

19

(323,148)

(265,584)

Net financial income

19

(332,872)

(223,721)

Profits before tax

5,618,152

1,173,152

Income tax

7

(609,707)

(192,640)

Net Profit from continuing operations

5,008,445

980,512

Net income from discontinued operations

9

23,031

3,200

Net profit attributable to:

5,031,476

983,712

Controlling shareholders

4,909,752

834,275

Non-controlling interests

121,724

149,437

Net earnings per share

Net earnings per share from continuing operations

20

9,931

1,451

Net earnings per share from discontinued operations

20

57

6

Net earnings per share from diluted continuing operations

20

9,308

1,484

Net earnings per share from diluted discontinued operations

20

52

6

The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

At 31 March 2024 and 2023

(Amounts expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Note

March 2024

March 2023

Net income for the year

5,031,476

983,712

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to income for the period, net of taxes

(Loss) gain on investment in equity instruments

13

(9,306)

16,521

Loss on revaluation of property

13

(363)

(1,209)

Participation of OCI from associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method

13

(373,761)

-

Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the results of the period, net of taxes

(383,430)

15,312

Items to be reclassified to income for the period, net of taxes

(Loss) gain from foreign currency translation differences

13

(442,202)

370,297

(Loss) gain on cash flow hedge

13

(15,460)

66,882

Gain (loss) on hedges of net investments in foreign entities

13

73,635

(95,712)

Participation of OCI from associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method

13

(734,076)

325,472

Total other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss, net of taxes

(1,118,103)

666,939

Total other comprehensive income

(1,501,533)

682,251

Total comprehensive income

3,529,943

1,665,963

Comprehensive income attributable to:

3,442,994

1,453,688

Controlling interest

Non-controlling interest

86,949

212,275

The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

At 31 March 2024 and 2023

(Values expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Reserves for

Profit Net

Other

Equity

Retained

attributable to

Non- controlling

Note

Issued capital

Share premium

Reserves

share

Income for the

Comprehensive

Total equity

earnings

controlling

interests

repurchase

year

Income (OCI)

interest

Balance at December 31, 2022

109,121

3,290,767

8,137,410

244,848

2,074,996

11,670,249

8,200,324

33,727,715

2,054,107

35,781,822

Other comprehensive income

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

619,413

619,413

62,838

682,251

Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

834,275

-

834,275

149,437

983,712

Total net comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

834,275

-

619,413

1,453,688

212,275

1,665,963

Transfer to retained earnings

-

-

-

-

(2,074,996)

2,074,996

-

-

-

-

Distribution of 2022 results

Ordinary dividend (1,280 pesos per share) recognized as distributions to owners

Reserves for protection of investments Repurchased shares

Minimum dividends, preferred shares Commitments with non-controlling interests Shareholder dividend withholding effect Adjustments for inflation in Argentina

Increases (Decreases) due to other changes, equity

Balance as of March 31, 2023

12

-

-

-

-

-

(741,413)

-

(741,413)

(110,999)

(852,412)

-

-

766,688

-

-

(766,688)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,152

-

(55,152)

-

-

-

-

9

-

-

-

-

-

10,119

-

10,119

-

10,119

5

-

-

-

-

-

(297,411)

-

(297,411)

(26,328)

(323,739)

-

-

-

-

-

839

-

839

-

839

-

-

-

-

-

(106,267)

(106,267)

-

(106,267)

-

-

-

-

-

69,570

-

69,570

(10,537)

59,033

109,121

3,290,767

8,904,098

300,000

834,275

11,858,842

8,819,737

34,116,840

2,118,518

36,235,358

Reserves for

Profit Net

Other

Equity

Retained

attributable to

Non- controlling

Note

Issued capital

Share premium

Reserves

share

Income for the

Comprehensive

Total equity

earnings

controlling

interests

repurchase

year

Income (OCI)

interest

Balance at December 31, 2023

109,121

3,290,767

1,079,698

7,261,206

1,539,582

12,655,691

4,466,184

30,402,249

2,032,989

32,435,238

Other comprehensive income

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,466,758)

(1,466,758)

(34,775)

(1,501,533)

Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

4,909,752

-

-

4,909,752

121,724

5,031,476

Total net comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

4,909,752

-

(1,466,758)

3,442,994

86,949

3,529,943

Transfer to retained earnings

-

-

-

-

(1,539,582)

1,539,582

-

-

-

-

Distribution of 2023 results

-

-

Ordinary dividend (1,400 pesos per share) recognized as distributions to

12

-

-

-

-

-

(628,980)

-

(628,980)

(78,188)

(707,168)

owners

Reserves for protection of investments

-

-

1,037,783

-

-

(1,037,783)

-

-

-

-

Reserves for share repurchases

9

-

-

-

2,358,416

-

(2,358,416)

-

-

-

-

Share repurchase

9

-

-

-

(7,104,288)

(7,104,288)

(7,104,288)

Minimum dividends, preferred shares

10

-

-

-

-

-

10,119

-

10,119

-

10,119

Commitments with non-controlling interests

5

-

-

-

-

18,322

-

18,322

14,136

32,458

Shareholder dividend withholding effect

-

-

-

-

-

400

-

400

-

400

Adjustments for inflation in Argentina

-

-

-

-

-

(7,103)

-

(7,103)

(1,652)

(8,755)

Increases (Decreases) due to other changes, equity

-

-

-

-

-

30,183

-

30,183

(56,047)

(25,864)

Balance as of March 31, 2024

109,121

3,290,767

2,117,481

2,515,334

4,909,752

10,222,015

2,999,426

26,163,896

1,998,187

28,162,083

The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

