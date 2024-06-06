FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPARATE
For the three-month period from January 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2024
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Cra. 43A #5A - 113
Medellín, Colombia
+
1 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
TABLE OF CONTENT
NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY
17
NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
17
2.1. Statement of compliance
17
2.2. Basis of presentation
18
2.3. Significant accounting policies
18
NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF
UNCERTAINTY IN THE PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
19
NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET
22
NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
23
5.1. Financial Assets
23
5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents
23
5.1.2. Investments
24
5.1.3. Other accounts receivable
24
5.2. Financial liabilities
25
5.2.1. Derivative instruments
26
5.2.2. Bonds issued
29
5.2.3. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders
30
5.2.4. Other accounts payable
32
NOTE 6. TAXES
32
6.1. Current income tax
32
6.2. Deferred tax
34
6.3. Tax matters in Colombia
34
6.4. Deferred Tax Assets Not Recognized
35
6.5. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments
35
NOTE 7. INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES
35
7.1. Investment in associates
35
7.2. Investments in subsidiaries
37
NOTE 8. NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
38
NOTE 9. PREFERRED SHARES
40
NOTE 10. EQUITY
40
10.1. Issued capital
40
10.2. Issuance premium
41
10.3. Reserves
41
10.3.1. legal reserves
41
2 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
10.3.2. Occasional reserves
41
10.4. Reserve for share repurchase
41
10.5 Retained Earnings
42
NOTE 11. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED
42
NOTE 12. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
43
12.1. New defined benefit plan measures
43
12.2. Gain (loss) from investment in equity instruments
43
12.3. Cash flow derivative hedges
43
12.4. Equity in other comprehensive income of subsidiaries accounted for using the equity method
...........................................................................................................................................43
NOTE 13. INCOME
44
NOTE 14. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
45
NOTE 15. FEES
45
NOTE 16. FINANCIAL RESULTS
45
16.1. Foreign exchange difference (Net)
45
16.2. interests
46
NOTE 17. EARNINGS PER SHARE
46
NOTE 18. RISK MANAGEMENT
46
NOTE 19. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
54
NOTE 20. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE
56
NOTE 21. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
58
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
60
3 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS OVER THE ACCOUNTS
The Directors are required to prepare the separate condensed interim financial statements for each financial period that present fairly the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Company as of March 31, 2024 with comparative figures as of March 31 and December 31, 2023. For the preparation of these financial statements, it is necessary that the Directors:
Select appropriate accounting policies and apply them consistently.
- Present information, including accounting policies, that are relevant, reliable, comparable, and comprehensive.
- Make judgments, and reasonable, prudent estimates.
- State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any significant deviation revealed, and explained, in the accounts.
- Prepare the accounts, based on the ongoing business, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.
The Directors confirm that the accounts meet the above requirements.
In addition, the Directors consider that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting records, which reveal, with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial situation of the Company. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and, therefore, for taking reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud, and other irregularities.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
President
Public Accountant
Professional Card 64093-T
4 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CERTIFICATION OF THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:
That for the issuance of the statement of financial position, at March 31, 2024, and of the separate income statement for the year, as well as, the statement of other comprehensive income, changes in equity statement, and the cash flow statement, for the year ended on that date, which are in compliance with the norms, and are made available to shareholders and third parties, and whose information, contained in them, have been previously verified and the figures taken faithfully from the books.
Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:
Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut-off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized during the year.
Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.
Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.
Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.
Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.
According to article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the financial statements and other reports relevant to the public, related to the financial year ending 31 March 2024 and 31 March and December 2023 do not contain defects, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true financial position or operations of the Company from being known.
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía
Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez
President
Public Accountant
Professional Card 64093-T
5 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AUDITORS REPORT
6 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8 | GRUPO SURA
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9 | GRUPO SURA
CHAPTER I
CONDENSED INTERIM SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 16:09:09 UTC.