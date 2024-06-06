FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPARATE

For the three-month period from January 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2024

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Cra. 43A #5A - 113

Medellín, Colombia

+

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TABLE OF CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY

17

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

17

2.1. Statement of compliance

17

2.2. Basis of presentation

18

2.3. Significant accounting policies

18

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF

UNCERTAINTY IN THE PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

19

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET

22

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

23

5.1. Financial Assets

23

5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents

23

5.1.2. Investments

24

5.1.3. Other accounts receivable

24

5.2. Financial liabilities

25

5.2.1. Derivative instruments

26

5.2.2. Bonds issued

29

5.2.3. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders

30

5.2.4. Other accounts payable

32

NOTE 6. TAXES

32

6.1. Current income tax

32

6.2. Deferred tax

34

6.3. Tax matters in Colombia

34

6.4. Deferred Tax Assets Not Recognized

35

6.5. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments

35

NOTE 7. INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES

35

7.1. Investment in associates

35

7.2. Investments in subsidiaries

37

NOTE 8. NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

38

NOTE 9. PREFERRED SHARES

40

NOTE 10. EQUITY

40

10.1. Issued capital

40

10.2. Issuance premium

41

10.3. Reserves

41

10.3.1. legal reserves

41

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10.3.2. Occasional reserves

41

10.4. Reserve for share repurchase

41

10.5 Retained Earnings

42

NOTE 11. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED

42

NOTE 12. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

43

12.1. New defined benefit plan measures

43

12.2. Gain (loss) from investment in equity instruments

43

12.3. Cash flow derivative hedges

43

12.4. Equity in other comprehensive income of subsidiaries accounted for using the equity method

...........................................................................................................................................43

NOTE 13. INCOME

44

NOTE 14. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

45

NOTE 15. FEES

45

NOTE 16. FINANCIAL RESULTS

45

16.1. Foreign exchange difference (Net)

45

16.2. interests

46

NOTE 17. EARNINGS PER SHARE

46

NOTE 18. RISK MANAGEMENT

46

NOTE 19. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

54

NOTE 20. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

56

NOTE 21. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

58

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

60

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS OVER THE ACCOUNTS

The Directors are required to prepare the separate condensed interim financial statements for each financial period that present fairly the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Company as of March 31, 2024 with comparative figures as of March 31 and December 31, 2023. For the preparation of these financial statements, it is necessary that the Directors:

Select appropriate accounting policies and apply them consistently.

  • Present information, including accounting policies, that are relevant, reliable, comparable, and comprehensive.
  • Make judgments, and reasonable, prudent estimates.
  • State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any significant deviation revealed, and explained, in the accounts.
  • Prepare the accounts, based on the ongoing business, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors confirm that the accounts meet the above requirements.

In addition, the Directors consider that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting records, which reveal, with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial situation of the Company. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and, therefore, for taking reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud, and other irregularities.

Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public Accountant

Professional Card 64093-T

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CERTIFICATION OF THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the statement of financial position, at March 31, 2024, and of the separate income statement for the year, as well as, the statement of other comprehensive income, changes in equity statement, and the cash flow statement, for the year ended on that date, which are in compliance with the norms, and are made available to shareholders and third parties, and whose information, contained in them, have been previously verified and the figures taken faithfully from the books.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut-off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

According to article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the financial statements and other reports relevant to the public, related to the financial year ending 31 March 2024 and 31 March and December 2023 do not contain defects, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true financial position or operations of the Company from being known.

Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public Accountant

Professional Card 64093-T

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AUDITORS REPORT

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CHAPTER I

CONDENSED INTERIM SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

