Investor call Grupo SURA
Agreement signed by the Company
June 20th , 2023
This document may contain forward-looking statements related to Grupo SURA and its subsidiaries, which have been made under assumptions and estimates of the management of the Companies and may present variations.
For a better illustration and decision making, the figures
DISCLAIMER are administrative and not accounting, for this reason they may differ from those presented by official entities. Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this presentation.
The transaction mentioned in this presentation is subject to prior regulatory and corporate authorizations, which will be processed in a timely manner by each of the parties involved in the transaction.
Transaction details
Agreement signed is based on principles and strategy
Fundamental assumptions
Responsibility, Respect, Fairness and Transparency
Corporate Governance as an action framework
Long - term vision + sustainability (all capitals) of the company
Value Generation for 100% of shareholder
Process with support from external financial and legal advisors
Grupo SURA's strategy as investment manager
Sustainable Profitability: Generation of Shareholder Value and Harmonious Development
4
4
Agreed key points
Agreed points that sought a balance for 100% of the shareholders of all parties involved.
JGDB, Nugil and IHC shall become the controlling shareholders of Grupo Nutresa's food business, holding at least an 87% stake in its share capital.
JGDB, IHC y Nugil shall cease to be shareholders of Grupo SURA.
Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos shall cease to be shareholders of Grupo Nutresa.
Grupo Nutresa shall cease to be a shareholder of Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 13:54:30 UTC.