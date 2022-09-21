Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-09-19
37800.00 COP   +2.72%
08/25GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S A : Investments based on strong ESG criteria shall increase by 2025
PU
08/16GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S A : 2022 Q2 Results presentation
PU
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IHC's $2.15 bln Nutresa bid boosts shares in Colombian conglomerate GEA's companies

09/21/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in companies that are part of Colombia's largest conglomerate GEA rose on Wednesday after Abu Dhabi-based investor International Holding Company (IHC) launched a bid to buy a stake worth up to $2.15 billion in Nutresa.

Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA, is a conglomerate of more than 100 firms, including Nutresa, where many own significant stakes in each other.

IHC's bid is the latest in a long-running saga of moves to snap up stakes in GEA companies. Jaime Gilinski, one of Colombia's richest businessmen, moved to buy up to 62.625% of Nutresa's shares last year with support from Abu Dhabi's Royal Group, which is the majority owner of IHC.

IHC has bid to buy between 25% and 31.25% of Nutresa's shares at $15 each - 79.3% higher than the closing price on Tuesday. The IHC bid boosted shares in the conglomerate's other companies.

Shares in investment holding company Grupo SURA, the jewel in GEA's crown which owns the largest stake in Nutresa, rose almost 7% in the morning session.

Shares in industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos also rose around 7%.

"The rises in (shares of) Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA are due to speculative movements in the market associated with the possibility of new takeover bids for these companies," Camilo Andres Thomas of brokerage Alianza Valores told Reuters.

Shares in Colombia's biggest bank, Bancolombia, another GEA company, also rose as much as 5% during the session.

Trading in shares of Nutresa, a processed food producer, were suspended following the IHC offer which, if successful, would be worth between $1.72 billion and $2.15 billion.

Grupo Gilinski, supported by Royal Group, whose chairman is Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, took control of 31% of Nutresa in two takeover bids last year.

A third bid was declared void by the Colombian Stock Exchange in May this year.

IHC is a partner of the Gilinski Group, stockbrokers told Reuters. If the latest bid is successful, Grupo Gilinski will become Nutresa's largest shareholder.

Nutresa operates in 14 countries and has 47 production plants for processed meats, coffee, cookies, chocolates, pasta and ice cream, in addition to a line of restaurants and ice cream parlors.

Gilinski Group also secured a 38% stake in Grupo SURA following several bids and transactions last year.

A bid from Gilinski to buy up to 32.5% of Grupo Argos was declared void in July.

($1 = 4,420.38 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin Writing by Oliver Griffin. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. -0.42% 33100 End-of-day quote.-4.61%
GRUPO ARGOS S.A. -4.22% 10220 End-of-day quote.-24.58%
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A. 2.72% 37800 End-of-day quote.26.00%
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A. -0.05% 36980 End-of-day quote.29.12%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY 0.28% 359.9 End-of-day quote.136.78%
ROYAL GROUP CO.,LTD. 10.04% 7.45 End-of-day quote.69.32%
All news about GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
08/25GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : Investments based on strong ESG criteria shall incr..
PU
08/16GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : 2022 Q2 Results presentation
PU
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/12GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : 2022 Q2 Full Report
PU
08/12Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
08/01GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : BRC Ratings confirms its 'AAA' rating for Surameric..
PU
07/15GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : 2022 Q1 Corporate presentation
PU
07/15GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : SURA forms part of the Social Investment Index in C..
PU
07/06Gilinski's bid for Colombian Grupo Argos declared void
RE
07/01GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S : SURA invites both private individuals and organizat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 443 B 5 556 M 5 556 M
Net income 2022 1 372 B 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 19 093 B 4 321 M 4 340 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 60 173
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37 800,00 COP
Average target price 28 700,00 COP
Spread / Average Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas President & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejia Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Luis Santiago Cuartas Tamayo Chairman
José Luis Suárez Parra Independent Director
Sebastian Orejuela Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.26.00%4 321
AIA GROUP LIMITED-8.84%108 626
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-21.55%107 470
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-15.17%98 925
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.88%25 161
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.35%24 989