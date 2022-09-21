IHC's $2.15 bln Nutresa bid boosts shares in Colombian conglomerate GEA's companies

BOGOTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in companies that are
part of Colombia's largest conglomerate GEA rose on Wednesday
after Abu Dhabi-based investor International Holding Company
(IHC) launched a bid to buy a stake worth up to $2.15 billion in
Nutresa.
Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA, is a conglomerate of
more than 100 firms, including Nutresa, where many own
significant stakes in each other.
IHC's bid is the latest in a long-running saga of moves to
snap up stakes in GEA companies. Jaime Gilinski, one of
Colombia's richest businessmen, moved to buy up to 62.625% of
Nutresa's shares last year with support from Abu Dhabi's Royal
Group, which is the majority owner of IHC.
IHC has bid to buy between 25% and 31.25% of Nutresa's
shares at $15 each - 79.3% higher than the closing price on
Tuesday. The IHC bid boosted shares in the conglomerate's other
companies.
Shares in investment holding company Grupo SURA,
the jewel in GEA's crown which owns the largest stake in
Nutresa, rose almost 7% in the morning session.
Shares in industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos also
rose around 7%.
"The rises in (shares of) Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA are due
to speculative movements in the market associated with the
possibility of new takeover bids for these companies," Camilo
Andres Thomas of brokerage Alianza Valores told Reuters.
Shares in Colombia's biggest bank, Bancolombia,
another GEA company, also rose as much as 5% during the session.
Trading in shares of Nutresa, a processed food producer,
were suspended following the IHC offer which, if successful,
would be worth between $1.72 billion and $2.15 billion.
Grupo Gilinski, supported by Royal Group, whose chairman is
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the de facto
ruler of the United Arab Emirates, took control of 31% of
Nutresa in two takeover bids last year.
A third bid was declared void by the Colombian Stock
Exchange in May this year.
IHC is a partner of the Gilinski Group, stockbrokers told
Reuters. If the latest bid is successful, Grupo Gilinski will
become Nutresa's largest shareholder.
Nutresa operates in 14 countries and has 47 production
plants for processed meats, coffee, cookies, chocolates, pasta
and ice cream, in addition to a line of restaurants and ice
cream parlors.
Gilinski Group also secured a 38% stake in Grupo SURA
following several bids and transactions last year.
A bid from Gilinski to buy up to 32.5% of Grupo Argos was
declared void in July.
($1 = 4,420.38 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin
Writing by Oliver Griffin. Editing by Jane Merriman)