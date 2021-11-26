Two major shareholders of Colombia's Nutresa to analyze majority-stake offer

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Two of the biggest shareholders
in Colombia's Nutresa, the country's largest processed food
producer, will analyze a public offer to buy a majority stake in
the company, they said on Friday.
Nutresa received an offer for between 50.1% and
62.625% of its circulating shares from Nugil SAS, which is
controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski.
The deal would be worth between $1.78 billion and $2.22
billion.
Holding company Grupo SURA has a 35.7% stake in
Nutresa, making it the largest shareholder. It is conducting
rigorous analysis of the offer, which has come at a complicated
time, due to effects of the pandemic, President Gonzalo Perez
said.
"We understand that this decision requires analyzing the
price of a share not at a particular moment, but over time,"
Perez said in a video message shared with reporters.
Earlier Grupo SURA reported its shareholders had authorized
directors to seek a strategic partner to take a non-controlling
stake in the company.
Grupo SURA's share price rose 2.92% on Friday to 23,260
Colombian pesos ($5.86).
Grupo SURA is made up of insurer Suramericana and pension
fund manager Sura Asset Manager and owns 20% to 50% stakes in
Bancolombia, investor Grupo Argos and
processed food company Grupo Nutresa.
Grupo Argos, which owns a 10% stake in Nutresa, has called
an extraordinary meeting for shareholders on Dec. 3 to discuss
the offer and analyze potential conflicts of interest of board
members.
Nutresa's shares declined 0.14% to 28,200 pesos in the
session.
($1 = 3,969.49 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)