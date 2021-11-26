Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Colombia
  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
Two major shareholders of Colombia's Nutresa to analyze majority-stake offer

11/26/2021 | 02:40pm EST
BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Two of the biggest shareholders in Colombia's Nutresa, the country's largest processed food producer, will analyze a public offer to buy a majority stake in the company, they said on Friday.

Nutresa received an offer for between 50.1% and 62.625% of its circulating shares from Nugil SAS, which is controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski.

The deal would be worth between $1.78 billion and $2.22 billion.

Holding company Grupo SURA has a 35.7% stake in Nutresa, making it the largest shareholder. It is conducting rigorous analysis of the offer, which has come at a complicated time, due to effects of the pandemic, President Gonzalo Perez said.

"We understand that this decision requires analyzing the price of a share not at a particular moment, but over time," Perez said in a video message shared with reporters.

Earlier Grupo SURA reported its shareholders had authorized directors to seek a strategic partner to take a non-controlling stake in the company.

Grupo SURA's share price rose 2.92% on Friday to 23,260 Colombian pesos ($5.86).

Grupo SURA is made up of insurer Suramericana and pension fund manager Sura Asset Manager and owns 20% to 50% stakes in Bancolombia, investor Grupo Argos and processed food company Grupo Nutresa.

Grupo Argos, which owns a 10% stake in Nutresa, has called an extraordinary meeting for shareholders on Dec. 3 to discuss the offer and analyze potential conflicts of interest of board members.

Nutresa's shares declined 0.14% to 28,200 pesos in the session.

($1 = 3,969.49 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
