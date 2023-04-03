Grupo de Moda SOMA S A : Notice to the Market - CVMB3 Request for Clarification
03/20/2023
8.62
8.10
8.64
8.24
8.16
-5.33
13,130
7,639,000
62,926,265.00
03/21/2023
8.14
8.13
8.43
8.28
8.36
2.45
13,603
6,819,200
56,469,297.00
03/22/2023
8.40
8.15
8.56
8.29
8.22
-1.67
16,125
6,750,800
55,997,610.00
03/23/2023
8.15
7.82
8.21
8.02
8.00
-2.67
16,795
10,980,400
88,029,496.00
03/24/2023
8.03
8.02
8.42
8.28
8.26
3.25
10,976
3,807,000
31,511,072.00
03/27/2023
8.33
8.21
8.47
8.38
8.38
1.45
14,155
5,806,300
48,649,176.00
03/28/2023
8.33
8.21
8.73
8.58
8.64
3.10
14,126
6,050,300
51,900,350.00
03/29/2023
8.69
8.25
8.69
8.45
8.46
-2.08
10,053
4,680,700
39,561,748.00
03/30/2023
8.62
8.53
9.14
8.78
8.72
3.07
20,921
10,212,200
89,696,633.00
03/31/2023*
8.72
7.98
8.76
8.22
8.02
-8.02
27,502
12,778,100
105,125,254.00
:07p.m..
"
Disclaimer
Grupo de Moda SOMA SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:35:50 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Sales 2023
5 629 M
1 113 M
1 113 M
Net income 2023
510 M
101 M
101 M
Net Debt 2023
214 M
42,3 M
42,3 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,3x
Yield 2023
1,27%
Capitalization
6 364 M
1 258 M
1 258 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,17x
EV / Sales 2024
0,97x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
63,2%
Chart GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
8,11 BRL
Average target price
15,59 BRL
Spread / Average Target
92,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.