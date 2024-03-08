Grupo de Moda SOMA SA, formerly known RBX Rio Comercio de Roupas SA is a Brazil-based company active in the fashion industry. The Company operates a platform of exclusive fashion brands, such as Fabula, a children's clothing retailer that offers garments for boys, girls and infants; Foxton, a Brazilian retailer of clothes, footwear, and accessories; Maria Filo, a fashion brand with women's clothing, jewelry and bags in its offering, Off Premium, a brand that offers female and masculine fashion, as well as Hering, a fashion brand that offers sport clothes, among others. The Company has several subsidiaries, including Plantage Rio, Inc, Cidade Maravilhosa Industria e Comercio de Roupas SA, SOMA Ventures Participacoes Ltda as well as ByNV Comercio Varejista de Artigos do Vestuario SA.

