NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Grupo de Moda SOMA SA

Avenida Pasteur, 154 - Botafogo

CEP 2290-240, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

CNPJ/ME no 10.285.590/0001-08 - NIRE 33.3.0031538-1

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Share Capital - CVM no 2501-1

CLOSURE OF THE CIDADE MARAVILHOSA'S

3rd DEBENTURE ISSUANCE

CDI + 0.60% per year

CDI + 0.795% per year

CDI + 0.90% per year

R$ 76,865,000.00

R$ 268,068,000.00

R$ 280,067,000.00

02/15/2028

02/15/2028

02/15/2030

