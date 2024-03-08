NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Grupo de Moda SOMA SA
Avenida Pasteur, 154 - Botafogo
CEP 2290-240, Rio de Janeiro, RJ
CNPJ/ME no 10.285.590/0001-08 - NIRE 33.3.0031538-1
Publicly Held Company with Authorized Share Capital - CVM no 2501-1
CLOSURE OF THE CIDADE MARAVILHOSA'S
3rd DEBENTURE ISSUANCE
CDI + 0.60% per year
CDI + 0.795% per year
CDI + 0.90% per year
R$ 76,865,000.00
R$ 268,068,000.00
R$ 280,067,000.00
02/15/2028
02/15/2028
02/15/2030
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo de Moda SOMA SA published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 18:32:21 UTC.