GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. ENTERS

THE ISE B3 PORTFOLIO

Rio de Janeiro, January 2, 2024 - Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. ("Grupo SOMA", "Group" or "Company") [B3: SOMA3], announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, for the first time, became part of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE B3"). The portfolio, which gathers 78 companies, belonging to 36 sectors, is in effect from today, January 2, 2024.

The ISE B3 is the main performance indicator for companies recognized for their commitment to corporate sustainability, considering the three ESG pillars (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance). The objective of ISE is to support investors in making investment decisions and induce companies to adopt the best ESG practices, which also contribute to business continuity.

The ISE methodology checks the impact of business in five dimensions: Human Capital, Social Capital, Corporate Governance, Environment, Business Model and Innovation. The methodology also considers the reputational analysis (Rep Risk) and the score in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), in which the SOMA Group is classified as grade B (range that qualifies companies that have environmental management).

For the second consecutive year, the Group is also included in the B3 Carbon Efficient Index portfolio ("ICO2 B3"), whose purpose is to be an instrument to encourage discussions on climate change in Brazil, demonstrating the commitment to the transparency of companies' emissions and their respective preparation for a low-carbon economy.

These achievements reinforce the commitment of the country's largest fashion retail Group and its 15 brands to the highest standards of ESG performance, balancing a positive impact on society and the environment, while generating financial results.

Along with the Company's B Certification, achieved in October 2023, we validate through the Indices our real advances in actions and good sustainable business practices in each of our 3 pillars of action:

i. Cleaner Fashion (environmental) whose objective is to "decarbonize operations and the value chain, basing choices on eco-efficiency and accelerating the circular economy".