GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. ENTERS
THE ISE B3 PORTFOLIO
Rio de Janeiro, January 2, 2024 - Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. ("Grupo SOMA", "Group" or "Company") [B3: SOMA3], announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, for the first time, became part of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE B3"). The portfolio, which gathers 78 companies, belonging to 36 sectors, is in effect from today, January 2, 2024.
The ISE B3 is the main performance indicator for companies recognized for their commitment to corporate sustainability, considering the three ESG pillars (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance). The objective of ISE is to support investors in making investment decisions and induce companies to adopt the best ESG practices, which also contribute to business continuity.
The ISE methodology checks the impact of business in five dimensions: Human Capital, Social Capital, Corporate Governance, Environment, Business Model and Innovation. The methodology also considers the reputational analysis (Rep Risk) and the score in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), in which the SOMA Group is classified as grade B (range that qualifies companies that have environmental management).
For the second consecutive year, the Group is also included in the B3 Carbon Efficient Index portfolio ("ICO2 B3"), whose purpose is to be an instrument to encourage discussions on climate change in Brazil, demonstrating the commitment to the transparency of companies' emissions and their respective preparation for a low-carbon economy.
These achievements reinforce the commitment of the country's largest fashion retail Group and its 15 brands to the highest standards of ESG performance, balancing a positive impact on society and the environment, while generating financial results.
Along with the Company's B Certification, achieved in October 2023, we validate through the Indices our real advances in actions and good sustainable business practices in each of our 3 pillars of action:
i. Cleaner Fashion (environmental) whose objective is to "decarbonize operations and the value chain, basing choices on eco-efficiency and accelerating the circular economy".
- Fairer and Beautiful Fashion (social) which aims to "foster diversity, equity and inclusion by ensuring Human Rights, Health & Safety at work - inside and out".
- More Ethical Fashion (governance) whose objective is "to be a constructive and active voice in advancing the ESG agenda in Brazil, ensuring the systemic management of sustainability with ethics and transparency".
The goals, strategies, challenges and developments related to each of these pillars can be found in our Annual Reports.
In addition to being in ISE B3 for 2024, Grupo SOMA is also in the following B3 Indices:
- Ibovespa B3 - IBOV
- BM&FBOVESPA Broad Brazil Index - IBRA
- Brazil Index - IBXX and IBXL
- Consumption Index - ICON
- Trade Corporate Governance Index - IGCT
- Stock Index with Differentiated Corporate Governance - IGC
- Corporate Governance Index - New Market - IGC-NM
- Stock Index with Differentiated Tag Along - ITAG
- Value Index - IVBX. Small Cap Index - SMLL
Rio de Janeiro, January 2, 2024.
Gabriel Silva Lobo Leite
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
ABOUT GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
IR TEAM
Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. ("Grupo SOMA", "Group" or
Gabriel Lobo
"Company") is the largest fashion group in Brazil, operating
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
in the manufacture and sale of clothing and accessories and
has a platform of 15 brands that, for more than a decade,
Mariana Espírito Santo
boosts great talents and businesses. We want to be the
IR Head
best and largest team of fashion brands in the country,
recognized worldwide for creativity, passion, efficiency and
Fábio Ornellas
good socio-environmental practices, enchanting our more
IR Coordinator
than 5.5 million customers. Today the Group is present in
Brazil, the USA and England with more than a thousand
Fernanda Guedes
stores and 14 thousand multi-brands.
IR Analyst
Since July 31, 2020, Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. has been
Phone.: +55 (21) 2503-6850
a publicly traded company on the Novo Mercado of B3 S.A.
ri@somagrupo.com.br
The Group's shares are listed on B3 [SOMA3] and are part
https://www.somagrupo.com.br/en/investors/
of the Ibovespa Index.
