Notice to the Market - Clarification Matter "O Globo" : Sanctioning Process Hering
Disclaimer
Grupo de Moda SOMA SA published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:34:56 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Sales 2022
4 904 M
928 M
928 M
Net income 2022
407 M
77,1 M
77,1 M
Net Debt 2022
500 M
94,6 M
94,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
25,7x
Yield 2022
0,50%
Capitalization
10 555 M
1 996 M
1 996 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,25x
EV / Sales 2023
1,83x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
63,2%
Chart GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
13,45 BRL
Average target price
16,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target
21,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.