  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    SOMA3   BRSOMAACNOR3

GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.

(SOMA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:49 2022-10-19 am EDT
12.99 BRL   -3.78%
10:36aNotice To The Market - Clarification Matter "o Globo" : Sanctioning Process Hering
PU
08/11Grupo De Moda Soma S A : Earnings Presentation 2Q22
PU
08/10Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice to the Market - Clarification Matter "O Globo" : Sanctioning Process Hering

10/19/2022 | 10:36am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Disclaimer

Grupo de Moda SOMA SA published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:34:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 904 M 928 M 928 M
Net income 2022 407 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net Debt 2022 500 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 10 555 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,45 BRL
Average target price 16,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Luiz Jatahy Gonçalves Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabriel Silva Lobo Leite Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Sapir Independent Chairman
Maria Laura Tarnow Independent Director
Edison Ticle de A. Melo e Souza Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A.7.57%1 996
INDITEX-20.26%69 547
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.38%58 314
KERING-34.15%56 191
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.92%29 382
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.06%19 305