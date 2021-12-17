Log in
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Mexican retailer Grupo Elektra embraces bitcoin for payments

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Elektra will accept bitcoin as payment for purchases, the latest retailer in Latin America to embrace the cryptocurrency as it grows in popularity.

Elektra, a supermarket and banking chain that belongs to conglomerate Grupo Salinas, is offering a 20% discount on purchases with bitcoin, according to an online ad shared on Twitter by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

"The rumors are true. Elektra is the first (retail) store in Mexico that allows you to buy with bitcoin," Salinas said in a tweet. "I'm very sorry to beat the competition again."

Purchases will go through BitPay, a U.S.-based bitcoin payment service provider.

A spokesperson for Grupo Salinas had no immediate comment.

Salinas, one of Mexico's richest people, is the owner of the Banco Azteca banking business, and in June said he was working to it the first bank in Mexico to accept bitcoin.

Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, like some other central bankers, has warned against bitcoin https://www.reuters.com/technology/bitcoin-is-barter-not-money-mexico-central-bank-chief-says-2021-09-09 as a high-risk investment and poor store of value due to its volatility.

El Salvador made history this year as the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. Low-cost airline Volaris, based in Mexico, followed suit, announcing it would accept bitcoin https://www.reuters.com/technology/volaris-el-salvador-set-accept-bitcoin-2021-10-19 in El Salvador. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.97% 41707.66 Real-time Quote.78.30%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.47% 47000.5 Real-time Quote.65.08%
FIRST BANK -0.07% 14.66 Delayed Quote.56.40%
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.22% 1389.55 End-of-day quote.5.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 60 300 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
Net income 2020 -1 914 M -92,4 M -92,4 M
Net Debt 2020 26 981 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
P/E ratio 2020 -157x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 316 B 15 132 M 15 249 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,88x
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 67 983
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Benjamín Salinas Pliego Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Mauro Aguirre Regis Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Manuel González Palomo Vice President-Systems
Roberto Servitje Achutegui Independent Director
Gonzalo Brockmann Garcia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.29%15 132
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 785
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%75 004
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.46%62 514
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.84%55 450
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.38%53 998