June 26, 2024 at 03:19 am EDT
26/06/2024
Vía Célere Desarrollos Inmobiliarios has awarded Cartuja I. the construction works of the more than 13,000 square metres of will built surface area that will make up this new residential complex of two symmetrical blocks, a common basement and a residential community in Dos Hermanas, Seville.
Célere Arce will comprise 96 homes from 2 to 4 bedrooms and 5 penthouses with large 5-bedroom terraces distributed over 6 floors, parking spaces and large communal areas with swimming pool, children's playground, gym, social-gourmet room with children's area
