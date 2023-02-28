Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  04:11:29 2023-02-28 am EST
4.500 EUR   -0.44%
04:05aGrupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the 125 social housing units (VPO) of Pitamo Sur in Seville
PU
02/23Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE Portugal will expand and remodel the Emergency Department of the Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra (CHUC)
PU
02/21Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a Data Centre in Alcobendas, Madrid
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the 125 social housing units (VPO) of Pitamo Sur in Seville

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
Cartuja I. will build the 125 social housing units (VPO) of Pitamo Sur in Seville
28/02/2023


Empresa Municipal de Vivienda, Suelo y Equipamiento de Sevilla (EMVISESA) has awarded Cartuja I. the construction of a building with 7 floors above ground and 2 floors below ground, which will house a total of 125 homes, from 1 to 4 bedrooms, 91 parking spaces and 71 storage rooms in the Pítamo neighbourhood of Seville.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 052 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2022 233 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 294 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,52 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.14.14%311
VINCI15.32%62 674
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.30%36 148
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.13%33 880
QUANTA SERVICES14.32%23 132
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.50%20 144