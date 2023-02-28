Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the 125 social housing units (VPO) of Pitamo Sur in Seville

Cartuja I. will build the 125 social housing units (VPO) of Pitamo Sur in Seville
28/02/2023
Empresa Municipal de Vivienda, Suelo y Equipamiento de Sevilla (EMVISESA) has awarded Cartuja I. the construction of a building with 7 floors above ground and 2 floors below ground, which will house a total of 125 homes, from 1 to 4 bedrooms, 91 parking spaces and 71 storage rooms in the Pítamo neighbourhood of Seville.
