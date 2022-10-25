Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:51 2022-10-25 am EDT
3.405 EUR   +0.44%
Summary

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Mont Blanc Residential Complex in Seville

10/25/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cartuja I. will build the Mont Blanc Residential Complex in Seville
25/10/2022


Metrovacesa has awarded Cartuja I. the contract for the construction of more than 15,000 square metres of the Mont Blanc residential development in Seville, which will house 108 housing units of 2 to 4 bedrooms, parking spaces, storage rooms and communal areas with outstanding green spaces and swimming pools.

The building, completely open to the south in a 'U' shape, is arranged into a ground floor plus 5 floors above ground level in its east and west wing and, as a ground floor plus 2 top level floors in the area where both buildings are joined together.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 042 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net income 2022 23,2 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net cash 2022 234 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,42x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 220 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 092
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,39 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-30.82%218
VINCI-4.61%47 670
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.80%31 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%29 885
QUANTA SERVICES19.84%19 081
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.02%17 235