Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Mont Blanc Residential Complex in Seville

Cartuja I. will build the Mont Blanc Residential Complex in Seville

25/10/2022

Metrovacesa has awarded Cartuja I. the contract for the construction of more than 15,000 square metres of the Mont Blanc residential development in Seville, which will house 108 housing units of 2 to 4 bedrooms, parking spaces, storage rooms and communal areas with outstanding green spaces and swimming pools.

The building, completely open to the south in a 'U' shape, is arranged into a ground floor plus 5 floors above ground level in its east and west wing and, as a ground floor plus 2 top level floors in the area where both buildings are joined together.