Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Residencial Célere Reina II in Seville

Cartuja I. will build the Residencial Célere Reina II in Seville
22/09/2021
Vía Célere Desarrollos Inmobiliarios has awarded Cartuja I. the construction of the Residencial Célere Reina II consisting of 89 housing units arranged into two blocks of 6 floors above ground, roofing and a basement devoted to parking.
