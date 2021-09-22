Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Residencial Célere Reina II in Seville

09/22/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Cartuja I. will build the Residencial Célere Reina II in Seville
22/09/2021


Vía Célere Desarrollos Inmobiliarios has awarded Cartuja I. the construction of the Residencial Célere Reina II consisting of 89 housing units arranged into two blocks of 6 floors above ground, roofing and a basement devoted to parking.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 313 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,0%
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.7.25%367
VINCI8.36%58 428
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.44%32 490
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 918
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.73%21 361
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.23%21 174