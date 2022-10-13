Advanced search
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  03:00 2022-10-13 am EDT
3.260 EUR   -1.95%
03:32aGrupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Villas del Nilo residential development in Seville
PU
10/10Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE Chile will build the new Ovalle City Hall Building
PU
10/06Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build the Altos de Parque Serralta I Residential Development in Barakaldo, Vizcaya
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Villas del Nilo residential development in Seville

10/13/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Cartuja I. will build the Villas del Nilo residential development in Seville
13/10/2022


Metrovacesa has awarded Cartuja I. the construction works for the Villas del Nilo Residential Complex in Seville, a new development of single-family housing units with a contemporary architectural design comprising 33 semi-detached villas of 3 to 4 bedrooms. All of them with 2 parking spaces at the front of the property, porch and private garden at the back.

The communal areas include a central garden area with a swimming pool.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 042 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net income 2022 23,2 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net cash 2022 234 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,24x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 216 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 092
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,33 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-32.14%210
VINCI-10.67%46 127
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.87%32 100
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.00%30 022
QUANTA SERVICES12.89%18 513
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.77%17 291