Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Villas del Nilo residential development in Seville

Cartuja I. will build the Villas del Nilo residential development in Seville
13/10/2022
Metrovacesa has awarded Cartuja I. the construction works for the Villas del Nilo Residential Complex in Seville, a new development of single-family housing units with a contemporary architectural design comprising 33 semi-detached villas of 3 to 4 bedrooms. All of them with 2 parking spaces at the front of the property, porch and private garden at the back.
The communal areas include a central garden area with a swimming pool.
