Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build the Aratz residential development in Barakaldo, Biscay

EBA will build the Aratz residential development in Barakaldo, Biscay
09/02/2023
Árqura Homes has awarded EBA the construction contract for the Aratz Barakaldo residential development, comprising 95 two- and three-bedroom housing units on more than 12,000 square metres of floor surface.
The L-shaped building has 11 floors on the shorter side and 6 floors above ground on the longer side. Tres are 3 floors below ground level for garage and storage rooms.
