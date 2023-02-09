Advanced search
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  03:05:05 2023-02-09 am EST
4.155 EUR   +0.36%
03:44aGrupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build the Aratz residential development in Barakaldo, Biscay
PU
02/07Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Mirador Altos de Estepona Residential Development in Malaga
PU
02/02Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the refurbishment work on the Vaguada del Arcipreste park in Majadahonda, Madrid
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build the Aratz residential development in Barakaldo, Biscay

02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
EBA will build the Aratz residential development in Barakaldo, Biscay
09/02/2023


Árqura Homes has awarded EBA the construction contract for the Aratz Barakaldo residential development, comprising 95 two- and three-bedroom housing units on more than 12,000 square metres of floor surface.

The L-shaped building has 11 floors on the shorter side and 6 floors above ground on the longer side. Tres are 3 floors below ground level for garage and storage rooms.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 052 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net cash 2022 233 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 269 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,14 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.4.55%289
VINCI11.82%62 398
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.13%36 737
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.37%33 963
QUANTA SERVICES6.92%21 945
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.63%21 236