    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build the CEIP Aldaialde HLHI in Vitoria

02/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
EBA will build the CEIP Aldaialde HLHI in Vitoria
07/02/2022


The Basque Government has awarded EBA the execution works for the new Aldaialde HLHI Early Childhood and Primary Education Centre (CEIP, for its wording in Spanish) in Vitoria, which will have an approximate capacity for 720 students and will cover a built surface of more than 7,000 square metres.

The project consists of a main building with three floors above ground that will house the three lines of education, complemented by other buildings that will house the administration area, a gymnasium and an indoor sports court.

Outside, there are large green and play areas. Playgrounds for Primary and Infant Education are differentiated. The Infant playground, partially covered, will have direct access from the classrooms located on the ground floor.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 972 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Net income 2021 15,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 303 M 347 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 637
Free-Float 33,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-4.90%347
VINCI5.68%63 671
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.80%36 667
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 559
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620