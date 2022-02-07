Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build the CEIP Aldaialde HLHI in Vitoria

EBA will build the CEIP Aldaialde HLHI in Vitoria

07/02/2022

The Basque Government has awarded EBA the execution works for the new Aldaialde HLHI Early Childhood and Primary Education Centre (CEIP, for its wording in Spanish) in Vitoria, which will have an approximate capacity for 720 students and will cover a built surface of more than 7,000 square metres.

The project consists of a main building with three floors above ground that will house the three lines of education, complemented by other buildings that will house the administration area, a gymnasium and an indoor sports court.

Outside, there are large green and play areas. Playgrounds for Primary and Infant Education are differentiated. The Infant playground, partially covered, will have direct access from the classrooms located on the ground floor.