  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:01 2022-11-25 am EST
4.280 EUR   -1.04%
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will enlarge and refurbish the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastián
PU
11/22Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a new hotel on Avenida Cardenal Bueno Monreal in Seville
PU
11/16Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Argen II Residential Development in Huelva
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will enlarge and refurbish the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastián

11/25/2022 | 03:44am EST
EBA will enlarge and refurbish the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastián
25/11/2022


Osakidetza has awarded EBA the contract for the extension and refurbishment of the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastian, which will involve the reorganisation of spaces to increase the number of consultation rooms and the waiting room area, the renovation and modernisation of all its installations, and significant improvements to the building's thermal coating and accessibility.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 052 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2022 233 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 281 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,33 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-11.73%293
VINCI4.19%56 787
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.40%35 356
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.40%31 795
QUANTA SERVICES27.51%20 892
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.60%19 475