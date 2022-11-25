Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will enlarge and refurbish the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastián

EBA will enlarge and refurbish the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastián
25/11/2022
Osakidetza has awarded EBA the contract for the extension and refurbishment of the Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastian, which will involve the reorganisation of spaces to increase the number of consultation rooms and the waiting room area, the renovation and modernisation of all its installations, and significant improvements to the building's thermal coating and accessibility.
