Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Financial Report 1st semester 2022
07/28/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
SUMMARY REPORT
1STSEMESTER 2022
INDEX:
Main accomplishments
Main consolidated figures
Analysis by activity
Consolidated Financial Statements
Contract Backlog
Legal Disclaimer
Contact Information
1. MAIN ACCOMPLISHMENTS FOR THE PERIOD
MAIN AWARDINGS
The main awardings of Grupo SANJOSE during the second quarter of 2022 are the following:
Solar plant of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid - Barajas nternationalI Airport
AENA has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of the new solar plant at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid - Barajas International Ai rport, which will have a total installed capacity of 142.42 MW. This plant, which will occupy an area approximately of 70.02 hectares, will have more than 210,000 photovoltaic modules that will generate 212 GWh of energy per year, what represents the average consumption of 65,000 homes per year.
The project includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and maintenance for one year (EPCM).
Children's and Women's Hospital of the Vall d'Hebron Health Campus, Barcelona
Instituto Calatan de la Salud has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the refurbishment and remodelling of the new paediatric surgery inpatient stay areas on the second floor of the Children's and Women's Hospital at the Vall d'Hebron Health Campus.
Castellana - Consolación University Hall of Residen ce in Madrid
Siresa Campus has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the delegated development and integral construction of a new university student residence with 6 floors plus roof that will include 280 rooms, 11 of which will be adapted. The project, which will involve a built-up area of more than 11,000 m2, will be executed under BREEAM certification standards.
"Mi Campus" Students Hall of Residence in Burjassot, Valencia
Global Bratz has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the works to adapt a building for its new use as a student residence, with a total of 210 beds and 170 rooms (130 singles and 40 doubles), as well as communal facilities and common areas.
Refurbishment of the former A Napolitana factory of Lisbon (Portugal)
Napolitana 2018 Alcântara has awarded SANJOSE Const ructora Portugal the foundations and engineering works of the former A Napolitana factory built in 1908 on Rua Maria Luísa Holstein de Alcântara, in Lisbon. This complex, which will be a dapted to its new educational use, perfectly represents 20th century Portuguese industrial architecture.
SANJOSE Constructora Portugal also executed Phase I of the project, consisting of excavation works, structural reinforcement, peripheral containment and the interior demolition of a total of 5 buildings.
IES Zumaia, Guipuzkoa
The Basque Government has awarded EBA the extension works of the Secondary School (IES) in Zumaia, by means of the construction of a new building. The existing sports fields and playgrounds annexed to the original building will also be covered.
Buildings for audio-visual and office use in Madrid Content City, Tres Cantos
Roots Real Estate has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of two new independent buildings integrated into a single volume for audio-visual and office use as part of the Madrid Content City complex, in the Madrid town of Tres Cantos.
Both buildings consist of a main body, dedicated to audio-visual recording, as well as annex buildings to house offices, warehouses and technical rooms. The project also includes the development of car parks, roads and green areas.
Quinta da Malta Residential Complex. Lot 1.10 in Leiría (Portugal)
Poligreen - Gestão e Investimento has awarded SANJO SE Constructora Portugal the construction work for the Quinta da Malta Residential Complex, Lot 1.10, in Leiria, which consists of 30 housing units of different types, with a total built surface of more than 10,000 m2. The new residential building stands out for its unique limestone and slate facades, large glazed areas and a large garden area above the garages.
Bonavia Residential Development, Valladolid.
Aedas Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of a new residential development of more than 7,000 m2 of built surface, consisting of 55 housing units (of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms), 60 underground parking spaces, 55 storage rooms and common areas with a swimming pool, children's play area and landscaped areas.
Monthisa Macarena Residential Development in Sevilla
Monthisa Residencial has awarded Cartuja the contract for the construction of a new residential building located in the historic centre of Seville (León XIII St.), comprising 46 housing units with 1 to 4 bedrooms, with large terraces, garages and storage rooms.
Residencial Llobet in Valencia
Aedas Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the building works for a housing development of more than 6,000 m2 of built surface, located in the new Patraix area of Valencia. Residencial Llobet will comprise 38 homes from 1 to 4 bedrooms, commercial premises, 2 basement floors with garages and storage rooms, and communal areas including a social club, gymnasium and rooftop swimming pool.
Phase I Pines Urban Resort Residential Development in Lisbon (Portugal)
Creinvest has awarded Constructora Udra the contract for Phase I of the construction works of the Pines Urban Resort in Lisbon (excavation, foundations and structure) This unique project, with more than 14,000 m2 of built surface, includes a main building that houses 43 homes from 2 to 4 bedrooms, with rooftop swimming pools, two exclusive villas with private swimming pools, a basement for the entire complex and extensive green areas.
Alhaurín de la Torre Penitentiary Centre, Malaga
The Sociedad de Infraestructuras de Equipamientos Penitenciarios y de la Seguridad del Estado (SIEPSE) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the design, sizing and assessment of the refurbishment and remodelling of the interior CCTV, perimeter security and sundry other actions for the upgrading of the Alhaurín de la Torre Penitentiary Centre, in Malaga.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
"Traveling for Happiness Award" in the Environment 2022 Category by the Madrid Hotel Business Association (AEHM).
The Six Senses Ibiza 5-star Grand Luxury hotel has obtained this important award, following the assessment of a specialised jury, made up, among other personalities, of the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili. Zurab Pololikashvili, who valued the solutions provided by the resort "in terms of global sustainability, understood as the conservation of the environment, the use of eco-suppliers, recycling and selective waste management, the efficiency of the facilities, the integration of renewable energy systems, among other issues that ensure maximum respect for the environment in the hotel industry".
It should be noted that for Six Senses Ibiza, the first hotel in the Balearic archipelago to obtain BREEAM certification, sustainability has been one of the pillars of this project. The impact of the breeze and natural elements has been maximised; locally sourced materials have been used in its construction and it is powered by its own renewable energy sources.
It should be noted that this project, designed by Jonathan Leitersdorf and executed by SANJOSE Constructora, has received several other awards since its inauguration: Re Think Award (Top 10) of the "Best Sustainability and Hotel Rehabilitation Projects" in Spain 2021; and Awards in "The Awards for Hospitality, Experience and Design 2021" (AHEAD) in the Categories "Landscaping & Outdoor Spaces" and "Spa & Wellness".
Premio SIL (Salón Inmobiliario de Portugal) 2021 to "Best Refurbishment in the Tourism Category"
The 5-star Ivens Explorers Hotel in Lisbon, an emblematic building representative of 19th century architecture, which originally housed the first luxury department stores in the city and since 1937 the first studios of Rádio Renascença (a radio transmitter in Portugal), has received this award after its integral refurbishment and remodelling into a luxury hotel.
This project, designed by RRJ Arquitetos and built by SANJOSE Constructora Portugal, was also recognised with two awards in the Tourism Category at the Portugal Expreso/SIC Noticias National Real Estate Awards 2021 for "Best Rehabilitation - Reconstruction" and "Best Interior Architecture".
Portugal National Real Estate Awards 2022 for "Best Development" and "Best Project in the Office Category".
The Ageas Tejo Building (Martinhal Expo Offices) in Lisbon was the winner of these important awards, being granted the main prize and the most important award in its category. This modern and avant-garde office building, approximately 60 metres high, designed by Eduardo Capinha Lopes and built by SANJOSE Constructora Portugal, is committed to a new office concept that promotes and reflects the latest technological innovations. A building fully committed to the environment and efficiency; as well as flexibility and the search for solutions to create working conditions based on exchange and community.
This project, executed under BREEAM certification criteria, was also recognised with the SIL (Portuguese Real Estate Exhibition) 2021 Award for the Best Sustainable and Energy Efficient Construction.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:12 UTC.