Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Financial Report 3 quarter 2022
11/10/2022 | 01:09pm EST
SUMMARY REPORT
3RDQUARTER 2022
Translation into English of the Summary Report for the third quarter of year 2022
originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish language version prevails.
Inhouse translation, under its sole responsibility and not deemed official
INDEX:
Main accomplishments
Main consolidated figures
Analysis by activity
Consolidated Financial Statements
Contract Backlog
Legal Disclaimer
Contact Information
1. MAIN MILESTONES WITHIN THE PERIOD
MAIN AWARDINGS:
The main awardings of Grupo SANJOSE during the third quarter of year 2022 are the following:
Hospital Quirónsalud Zaragoza
IDCQ Hospitales y Sanidad has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of the new Quirónsalud Hospital in Zaragoza, which will have a built surface of more than 30,000 m2, more than 250 beds, 135 outpatient consultations, 12 ICUs, 14 operating rooms, 2 laboratories and 300 parking spaces.
The building has been designed around three functional areas: inpatient stay area, outpatients and technical block. Its unique façade is one of the iconic elements of the new hospital and, as part of its commitment to energy and environmental sustainability, its specific orientation has been designed to optimise the use of sunlight and protect sensitive areas from the wind and noise pollution.
Altza Health Centre in Donostia-San Sebastián
Osakidetza has awarded EBA the contract for the extension and refurbishment of the Altza Health Centre, which will involve the reorganisation of spaces to increase the number of consulting rooms and the waiting room area, the refurbishment and upgrading of all its facilities, and major improvements to the building's thermal envelope and accessibility.
City Hall of Ovalle (Chile)
The Municipality of Ovalle, in Chile, has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Chile the contract for the construction of the city's new City Hall. This unique project, which will involve the conservation and remodelling of two historic buildings and the construction of a new 7-storey building, will be able to house a total of 650 public professionals and will bring together all the offices of the Municipality of Ovalle, currently scattered throughout the city.
Office Building Complex HIIT Illa Fitó, Barcelona
Pere Quart has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction of more than 15,000 m2 of office space, consisting of two buildings of six floors above ground and two basement floors. The project, which will be built according to LEED and Well certification standards in Gold category, stands out for the design of its exterior facades executed with UHPC (architectural concrete).
Office buildings for Netflix and Secuoya in Madrid Content City, Tres Cantos
Roots Real Estate, Phase III, Offices, has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of more than 18,000 m2 of a new office and parking complex consisting of two separate buildings, one for Secuoya and the other for Netflix, in the Madrid Content City audio-visual complex in Tres Cantos. With this new contract, SANJOSE will have completed a total of 15 buildings, representing more than 68,400 m2 of built surface, becoming the greatest audio-visual production hub in Europe.
Bimba y Lola Headquarters in Vigo, Pontevedra
Bimba y Lola has awarded SANJOSE Constructora with the refurbishment of an old car dealership dating from 1967, for the construction of the new Bimba y Lola headquarters in Vigo.
The project, designed with the idea of respecting the existing building and the environment, stands out for the enhancement of its original structure (reinforcing it and maintaining its essence and its beautiful industrial aesthetics) and for being fully designed with the BREEAM sustainability seal, which will result in a building with high thermal and acoustic insulation, presence of vegetation, use of local materials, bicycle access facilities, promotion of the use of electric vehicles, etc.
Reifs Retirement Home in Tomares, Seville
Financiera Grupo Reifs has awarded Cartuja Inmobiliaria the contract for the construction of a new, modern centre for the elderly which will have 180 beds, dining rooms, living and visiting rooms, a library, restaurant, laundry and large garden areas in its almost 10,000 m2 of built surface. In addition, the building will have a class A energy certificate and will be equipped with photovoltaic solar panels for self- consumption.
Hacienda El Rosario Social Housing for Rental, Seville
The Empresa Municipal de Vivienda, Suelo y Equipamientos de Sevilla, S.A. (EMVISESA) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of more than 26,500 m2 of built surface for this new residential complex, made up of seven independent blocks connected by a series of common areas, which will comprise a total of 218 housing units, 283 parking spaces and 261 storage rooms.
Social Housing for Rental in Sestao, Vizcaya.
Vivienda y Suelo de Euskadi, S.A. (VISESA) has awarded EBA the contract for the construction of two new residential buildings with a floor surface of over 23,000 m2, 8 storeys above ground plus a mezzanine, which will comprise 180 housing units and parking spaces, as well as commercial premises.
Residencial Valcotos Aravaca, Madrid
Castellana LV Proyectos Urbanos has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the building works for this exclusive residential project, consisting of 24 villas with large terraces, parking space, storage room and individual garden. In addition, this private development will have concierge and security control and spacious communal areas with swimming pool, gymnasium, paddle tennis court, children's area and landscaped areas.
Residencial Célere Eirís, A Coruña
Udralar S.L. (Vía Célere) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of a new residential complex of more than 18,000 m2 of built area, which includes 111 housing units (all with storage room and parking space/s) and generous common areas with an exclusive social-gourmet room, children's playground, bicycle parking, etc.
Residencial Mont Blanc, Seville
Metrovacesa has awarded Cartuja Inmobiliaria the construction works of the more than 15,000 m2 of the Mont Blanc Residential Complex in Seville, a building completely open to the south in the shape of a 'U' that will house 108 housing units, parking spaces, storage rooms and communal areas, where its green spaces and swimming pools stand out.
El Carmen II Social Housing in Barakaldo, Vizcaya
Vivienda y Suelo de Euskadi (VISESA) has awarded EBA the contract for the construction of a new residential building with a floor area of more than 12,500 m2, which will house 108 housing units and parking spaces and storage rooms in its underground floors.
Residencial Sansofí, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Metrovacesa has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction work for this new development consisting of a building with 7 floors above ground and 2 underground floors, comprising 65 homes with large terraces, commercial premises, storage rooms, and communal areas with a swimming pool, gymnasium and garden.
Residencial Argen II, Huelva
Árqura Homes has awarded Cartuja Inmobiliaria the construction works of the more than 10,000 m2 of built surface of the Argen II Residential Development in Huelva, comprising two buildings of 6 and 4 storeys and a common basement with 74 housing units, 83 parking spaces, storage rooms, commercial premises and a swimming pool with a communal rooftop solarium.
Building maintenance Isla de la Cartuja, Seville (Lot II)
Empresa Pública de Gestión de Activos, S.A. (EPGASA) has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the contract for the full maintenance and technical management of the architecture and installations of the buildings on Isla de la Cartuja in Seville corresponding to Lot II, which total approximately 120,000 m2 of built surface.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
"Global Powers of Construction 2021" Report
The "Global Powers of Construction 2021" report, prepared by the consulting firm Deloitte, which analyses the state of the construction industry at a global level and examines the strategies of the main companies in the sector throughout the world, also draws up a ranking of the 100 largest construction companies worldwide according to their level of turnover, in which Grupo SANJOSE is included.
ENR rankings of global construction companies:
The US magazine ENR ("Engineering News-Record"), which annually compiles the most important worldwide rankings of international engineering and construction companies based on the level of turnover, has once again placed Grupo SANJOSE in two of its main rankings this year:
Place 150 in the "ENR Top 250 International Contractors" ranking. Ranking of international contractors by turnover outside their country of origin.
Place 218 in the "ENR Top 250 Global Contractors" ranking. Ranking of international contractors by total global turnover.
