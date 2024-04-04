Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SAJOSE will carry out Phase III of the Maremma Residential in Palma de Mallorca
AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Phase III (completion) of the execution works of this exclusive residential development in Palma de Mallorca. It consist of 26 semi-detached four-bedroom houses with luxury finishes and different customization options, garage, private swimming pool, and solarium.
It should be noted that Residencial Maremma is the first industrialized development with a wooden structure and Passivhaus certification in the Balearic Islands.
SANJOSE has also carried out Phase I (ground reinforcement and foundation) and Phase II (prefabricated wooden structure) of the project.
