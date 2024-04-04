SAJOSE will carry out Phase III of the Maremma Residential in Palma de Mallorca

04/04/2024

AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Phase III (completion) of the execution works of this exclusive residential development in Palma de Mallorca. It consist of 26 semi-detached four-bedroom houses with luxury finishes and different customization options, garage, private swimming pool, and solarium.

It should be noted that Residencial Maremma is the first industrialized development with a wooden structure and Passivhaus certification in the Balearic Islands.

SANJOSE has also carried out Phase I (ground reinforcement and foundation) and Phase II (prefabricated wooden structure) of the project.