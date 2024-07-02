Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE Construction USA to build Round Hill Fire Station in Virginia
July 02, 2024 at 03:09 am EDT
SANJOSE Construction USA to build Round Hill Fire Station in Virginia
02/07/2024
Loudoun County has awarded SANJOSE Construction Group the execution of a new building and various associated site improvements for the Round Hill Fire Station, in Virginia.
The project, under LEED Silver certification, includes 4 drive-thru apparatus bays, bunk rooms, training room, community room, restrooms, showers, dining and food preparation areas, laundry room, decontamination and storage area, equipment and hose drying area, air compressor room for respiratory devices, gym, offices, repair area, etc.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.