SANJOSE Construction USA to build Round Hill Fire Station in Virginia
02/07/2024


Loudoun County has awarded SANJOSE Construction Group the execution of a new building and various associated site improvements for the Round Hill Fire Station, in Virginia.

The project, under LEED Silver certification, includes 4 drive-thru apparatus bays, bunk rooms, training room, community room, restrooms, showers, dining and food preparation areas, laundry room, decontamination and storage area, equipment and hose drying area, air compressor room for respiratory devices, gym, offices, repair area, etc.



