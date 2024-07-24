Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE Portugal will build Oriole Village Quinta da Ombria (Plot D) in Morgado de Tôr Loulé, Algarve
July 24, 2024 at 03:13 am EDT
24/07/2024
Quinta da Ombria - Fundo Especial Fechado de Investimento Imobiliário has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal the construction works of Oriole Village (Plot D) integrated in the 5 star 'Tourist Village' Quinta da Ombria in the central area of Algarve. It is an area of more than 70 hectares integrating green areas and all kinds of services and amenities.
The awarded project, which involves more than 23,000 square metres of built area, will involve 83 residential units (26 semi-detached houses, 24 terraced houses, 12 Villas and 21 flats) with views of the golf course and the natural landscape. Each property has large terraces and/or garden with private swimming pool and parking spaces for 1 or 2 cars.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.