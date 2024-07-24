SANJOSE Portugal will build Oriole Village - Quinta da Ombria (Plot D) in Morgado de Tôr - Loulé, Algarve
24/07/2024


Quinta da Ombria - Fundo Especial Fechado de Investimento Imobiliário has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal the construction works of Oriole Village (Plot D) integrated in the 5 star 'Tourist Village' Quinta da Ombria in the central area of Algarve. It is an area of more than 70 hectares integrating green areas and all kinds of services and amenities.

The awarded project, which involves more than 23,000 square metres of built area, will involve 83 residential units (26 semi-detached houses, 24 terraced houses, 12 Villas and 21 flats) with views of the golf course and the natural landscape. Each property has large terraces and/or garden with private swimming pool and parking spaces for 1 or 2 cars.



Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 07:12:09 UTC.