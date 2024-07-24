SANJOSE Portugal will build Oriole Village - Quinta da Ombria (Plot D) in Morgado de Tôr - Loulé, Algarve

24/07/2024

Quinta da Ombria - Fundo Especial Fechado de Investimento Imobiliário has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal the construction works of Oriole Village (Plot D) integrated in the 5 star 'Tourist Village' Quinta da Ombria in the central area of Algarve. It is an area of more than 70 hectares integrating green areas and all kinds of services and amenities.

The awarded project, which involves more than 23,000 square metres of built area, will involve 83 residential units (26 semi-detached houses, 24 terraced houses, 12 Villas and 21 flats) with views of the golf course and the natural landscape. Each property has large terraces and/or garden with private swimming pool and parking spaces for 1 or 2 cars.