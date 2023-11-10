SANJOSE Portugal will carry out Phase I of the Gran Cruz Porto Winery and outdoor warehouse contruction in Peso da Régua
10/11/2023


Vale de São Martinho - Sociedade Agrícola has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal to carry out the earthworks and temporary peripheral containment (Phase I) for the construction of a future warehouse and outdoor warehouse in Quinta do Cedro - Peso da Régua, district of Vila Real and in the Trás-os-Montes región.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 10 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 21:55:52 UTC.