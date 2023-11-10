Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE Portugal will carry out Phase I of the Gran Cruz Porto Winery and outdoor warehouse contruction in Peso da Régua
November 10, 2023 at 04:56 pm EST
Share
SANJOSE Portugal will carry out Phase I of the Gran Cruz Porto Winery and outdoor warehouse contruction in Peso da Régua
10/11/2023
Vale de São Martinho - Sociedade Agrícola has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal to carry out the earthworks and temporary peripheral containment (Phase I) for the construction of a future warehouse and outdoor warehouse in Quinta do Cedro - Peso da Régua, district of Vila Real and in the Trás-os-Montes región.
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 10 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 21:55:52 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.