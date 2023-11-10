SANJOSE Portugal will carry out Phase I of the Gran Cruz Porto Winery and outdoor warehouse contruction in Peso da Régua

10/11/2023

Vale de São Martinho - Sociedade Agrícola has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal to carry out the earthworks and temporary peripheral containment (Phase I) for the construction of a future warehouse and outdoor warehouse in Quinta do Cedro - Peso da Régua, district of Vila Real and in the Trás-os-Montes región.