Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will adapt the Market of the Port of Vigo to current applicable fire protection regulations

SANJOSE will adapt the Market of the Port of Vigo to current applicable fire protection regulations

17/03/2022

The Port Authority of Vigo has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Demain Obras y Servicios, the works to adapt the Market of the Port of Vigo to current applicable fire protection regulations.

The market, with a surface area of more than 16,000 square metres, has three floors with well-differentiated uses: a showroom and sales room, an administrative area and a car park.