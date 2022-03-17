Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will adapt the Market of the Port of Vigo to current applicable fire protection regulations

03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
SANJOSE will adapt the Market of the Port of Vigo to current applicable fire protection regulations
17/03/2022


The Port Authority of Vigo has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Demain Obras y Servicios, the works to adapt the Market of the Port of Vigo to current applicable fire protection regulations.

The market, with a surface area of more than 16,000 square metres, has three floors with well-differentiated uses: a showroom and sales room, an administrative area and a car park.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
