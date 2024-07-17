SANJOSE will build 138 social housing units for EMVISESA in Palmas Altas Sur (Residential Puerta Real), Seville

17/07/2024

The Municipal Housing, Land and Equipment Company of Seville (EMVISESA) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Residential Puerta Real that will include 138 subsidised rental homes on plots R3P-5 and R3`P-5 in Palmas Altas Sur in Seville.

The new homes, with a built area of more than 14,000 square metres, will be built to high quality and sustainability standards and will also include a swimming pool, carefully designed communal areas and an AA energy rating in terms of emissions and consumption.