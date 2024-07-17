Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build 138 social housing units for EMVISESA in Palmas Altas Sur (Residential Puerta Real), Seville
July 17, 2024
17/07/2024
The Municipal Housing, Land and Equipment Company of Seville (EMVISESA) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Residential Puerta Real that will include 138 subsidised rental homes on plots R3P-5 and R3`P-5 in Palmas Altas Sur in Seville.
The new homes, with a built area of more than 14,000 square metres, will be built to high quality and sustainability standards and will also include a swimming pool, carefully designed communal areas and an AA energy rating in terms of emissions and consumption.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.