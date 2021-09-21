Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build 8 photovoltaic power stations in the Valparaíso Region (Chile)

SANJOSE will build 8 photovoltaic power stations in the Valparaíso Region (Chile)
Naturgy has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction of 8 photovoltaic power stations in the Valparaíso Region in Chile. These photovoltaic power stations are so-called Los Nogales of 9.9 MW, Milan of 7.36 MW, Palermo of 9.9 MW, Taormina 2.94 MW, Torino of 8.8 MW, Quarry of 3 MW, Retulemus of 3MW and Cauquenes of 3 MW.
In total, they add up to a power of 47.9 MW and a total of more than 89,000 solar panels.
