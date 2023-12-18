SANJOSE will build Phase I of Residencial Los Enebros in Costa Ballena - Chipiona, Cádiz

18/12/2023

Acciona Inmobiliaria has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Phase I of the new residential development Los Enebros in Costa Ballena, composed mostly of small blocks of three neighbors per floor that become to beautiful luxury villas and combining perfectly with spacious wooded garden spaces.

Phase I of the project, which involves more than 11,000 square meters of built surface executed under BREEAM certification, includes 62 homes spread over 5 buildings and 6 portals, 110 parking spaces and general pedestrian access, road access of Phases I and II, security checkpoint, pool set for adults and children, etc. Also includes an area of roads, garden areas and wooded areas that make said phase completely autonomous and functional.