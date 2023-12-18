Official GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A. press release
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build Phase I of Residencial Los Enebros in Costa Ballena - Chipiona, Cádiz
December 18, 2023 at 02:13 am EST
Share
SANJOSE will build Phase I of Residencial Los Enebros in Costa Ballena - Chipiona, Cádiz
18/12/2023
Acciona Inmobiliaria has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Phase I of the new residential development Los Enebros in Costa Ballena, composed mostly of small blocks of three neighbors per floor that become to beautiful luxury villas and combining perfectly with spacious wooded garden spaces.
Phase I of the project, which involves more than 11,000 square meters of built surface executed under BREEAM certification, includes 62 homes spread over 5 buildings and 6 portals, 110 parking spaces and general pedestrian access, road access of Phases I and II, security checkpoint, pool set for adults and children, etc. Also includes an area of roads, garden areas and wooded areas that make said phase completely autonomous and functional.
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 18 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2023 07:12:08 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.