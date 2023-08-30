SANJOSE will build Phase II of Nerva Residential in Denia, Alicante

Aedas Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Phase II of Residencial Nerva in Denia, which will house 88 homes from 2 to 4 bedrooms (all with terraces).

Once the entire promotion is finished (SANJOSE is also executing Phase I) the project will have involved more than 50,000 square meters of constructed area that will house 195 homes, garages, storage rooms, and large common areas with a swimming pool, social premises, and gym.