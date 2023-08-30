Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build Phase II of Nerva Residential in Denia, Alicante
Today at 05:08 am
Share
SANJOSE will build Phase II of Nerva Residential in Denia, Alicante
30/08/2023
Aedas Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Phase II of Residencial Nerva in Denia, which will house 88 homes from 2 to 4 bedrooms (all with terraces).
Once the entire promotion is finished (SANJOSE is also executing Phase I) the project will have involved more than 50,000 square meters of constructed area that will house 195 homes, garages, storage rooms, and large common areas with a swimming pool, social premises, and gym.
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 09:07:20 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.