SANJOSE will build Phase IV of the Marina Real III Residential in Denia, Alicante
03/06/2024

AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works for Phase IV, which comprises 65 housing units with 1 to 4 bedrooms (including ground floor units with gardens and penthouses with large private terraces), of the Marina Real III Residential in Denia, Alicante.

With this contract, SANJOSE has also completed Phase III, having built a total of 125 housing units and over 14,000 square meters of built-up area in this extensive development, which also includes parking spaces, storage rooms, and common areas with adult and children's pools, indoor and outdoor social club, gym, garden, etc.

