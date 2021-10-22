Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a Transformer Electrical Substation for the Tvitec factory in Cubillos del Sil, León

SANJOSE will build a Transformer Electrical Substation for the Tvitec factory in Cubillos del Sil, León
22/10/2021
Tevitec System Glass has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the EPC execution works of a 10 MVA 45 / 15kV Transformer Electric Substation (SET) and an underground power line for its glass factory located in Cubillos del Sil, León.
