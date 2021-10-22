Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a Transformer Electrical Substation for the Tvitec factory in Cubillos del Sil, León

10/22/2021
SANJOSE will build a Transformer Electrical Substation for the Tvitec factory in Cubillos del Sil, León
22/10/2021


Tevitec System Glass has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the EPC execution works of a 10 MVA 45 / 15kV Transformer Electric Substation (SET) and an underground power line for its glass factory located in Cubillos del Sil, León.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 07:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 290 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-0.67%337
VINCI12.17%61 027
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.24%33 886
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.83%31 035
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.67%22 939
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.85%19 380