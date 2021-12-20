Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a new residential area next to the Delicias metro in Madrid

SANJOSE will build a new residential area next to the Delicias metro in Madrid

Dazeo Moguer has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of a new residential complex consisting of 93 housing units arranged into three buildings on two different streets in the historic centre of Madrid, specifically at 5/7, José María Roquero St. and 46, Rafael Riego St.

The three buildings will share well-kept common areas and a parking at José María Roquero Street, where a newly built structure with two basements and with a total height of 7 floors above ground instead of 3 will be executed.