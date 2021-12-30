Log in
Summary

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build new Laboratories at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
SANJOSE will build new Laboratories at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid
30/12/2021


The Gregorio Marañón University Hospital has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the resembling works for the new haematology, metabolopathies and microbiology laboratories on the first floor of the administrative building of the Hospital Complex in Madrid.

This scope of this project includes a built surface of more than 1,000 square metres for the development of new laboratories that will occupy existing spaces on the first floor that were lacking a specific purpose.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 972 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
Net income 2021 15,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 321 M 363 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 637
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,93 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.7.69%363
VINCI12.71%58 732
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.97%35 597
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 537
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.97%22 460
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.11%20 591