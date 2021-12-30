Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build new Laboratories at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid

SANJOSE will build new Laboratories at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid

The Gregorio Marañón University Hospital has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the resembling works for the new haematology, metabolopathies and microbiology laboratories on the first floor of the administrative building of the Hospital Complex in Madrid.

This scope of this project includes a built surface of more than 1,000 square metres for the development of new laboratories that will occupy existing spaces on the first floor that were lacking a specific purpose.