SANJOSE will build the Carena Residential in El Médano, Tenerife
10/04/2024


AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the Carena development in El Médano, a unique project due to its proximity to the sea. It comprises 52 two and three-bedroom homes (including ground floor units with private gardens) featuring spacious terraces facing east and south to enjoy the best views of the coast, parking spaces, storage rooms, a private urbanization with carefully integrated pedestrian access points in its architecture, and exclusive communal areas with a swimming pool, solarium, and landscaped areas.

In addition to the quality of the project, the excellent location and transport links of El Médano, its proximity to the sea - just 130 meters away - and the outstanding views mentioned, it is worth noting that this new construction development is carried out under sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.



Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 07:38:10 UTC.