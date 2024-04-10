Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Carena Residential in El Médano, Tenerife
April 10, 2024 at 03:39 am EDT
SANJOSE will build the Carena Residential in El Médano, Tenerife
10/04/2024
AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the Carena development in El Médano, a unique project due to its proximity to the sea. It comprises 52 two and three-bedroom homes (including ground floor units with private gardens) featuring spacious terraces facing east and south to enjoy the best views of the coast, parking spaces, storage rooms, a private urbanization with carefully integrated pedestrian access points in its architecture, and exclusive communal areas with a swimming pool, solarium, and landscaped areas.
In addition to the quality of the project, the excellent location and transport links of El Médano, its proximity to the sea - just 130 meters away - and the outstanding views mentioned, it is worth noting that this new construction development is carried out under sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.