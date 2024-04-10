SANJOSE will build the Carena Residential in El Médano, Tenerife

AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the Carena development in El Médano, a unique project due to its proximity to the sea. It comprises 52 two and three-bedroom homes (including ground floor units with private gardens) featuring spacious terraces facing east and south to enjoy the best views of the coast, parking spaces, storage rooms, a private urbanization with carefully integrated pedestrian access points in its architecture, and exclusive communal areas with a swimming pool, solarium, and landscaped areas.

In addition to the quality of the project, the excellent location and transport links of El Médano, its proximity to the sea - just 130 meters away - and the outstanding views mentioned, it is worth noting that this new construction development is carried out under sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.