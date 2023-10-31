Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Dune Residential in El Puig de Santa María, Valencia
October 31, 2023 at 03:32 am EDT
31/10/2023
Lukeson & Sackville Development Group has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of a new residential building with a modern design consisting of two symmetrical volumes that house a total of 188 homes with spacious terraces, distributed in a ground floor, 6 floors and a penthouse, whose homes also have their own private terrace on the flat roof of the building.
The Dune Residential, which will involve more than 25,000 square meters of built area, also includes 191 parking spaces, storage rooms and large common areas on the ground floor with a swimming pool, children's area and various community services.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.