SANJOSE will build the Dune Residential in El Puig de Santa María, Valencia

31/10/2023

Lukeson & Sackville Development Group has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of a new residential building with a modern design consisting of two symmetrical volumes that house a total of 188 homes with spacious terraces, distributed in a ground floor, 6 floors and a penthouse, whose homes also have their own private terrace on the flat roof of the building.

The Dune Residential, which will involve more than 25,000 square meters of built area, also includes 191 parking spaces, storage rooms and large common areas on the ground floor with a swimming pool, children's area and various community services.