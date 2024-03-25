Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Glaciar Arkanta Residential in Arganda del Rey, Madrid
March 25, 2024
SANJOSE will build the Glaciar Arkanta Residential in Arganda del Rey, Madrid
25/03/2024
Ice Inmo Arkanda (Grupo Inmoglaciar) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of a new residential in Arganda del Rey composed of 40 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms of different typologies (all with terrace, penthouses and ground floors) parking spaces, storage room and common areas with swimming pool, children's area and large gardens.
