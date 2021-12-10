Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the IVF Laboratory of the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital of Girona

SANJOSE will build the IVF Laboratory of the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital of Girona

The Catalonian Health Institute has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of the new Assisted Reproduction Laboratory (IVF) at the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital of Girona.

The purpose of the project is the remodelling of an interior space located in the basement where the former Rehabilitation Unit was located. The new service will include a public area for patient care, preparation and treatment and a restricted area for staff where the laboratories will be located.