    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the IVF Laboratory of the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital of Girona

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
SANJOSE will build the IVF Laboratory of the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital of Girona
10/12/2021


The Catalonian Health Institute has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of the new Assisted Reproduction Laboratory (IVF) at the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital of Girona.

The purpose of the project is the remodelling of an interior space located in the basement where the former Rehabilitation Unit was located. The new service will include a public area for patient care, preparation and treatment and a restricted area for staff where the laboratories will be located.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
