Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Murga 21 Residential Complex in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

SANJOSE will build the Murga 21 Residential Complex in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
29/06/2022
Laimo Canarias has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the complete renovation of an office building and its adaptation to its new residential use, which will consist of 21 housing units, including all finishes and installations.
