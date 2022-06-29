Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-06-28 am EDT
4.105 EUR   +1.23%
02:47aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Murga 21 Residential Complex in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
PU
06/23GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Construtora Udra will carry out Phase I of the Pines Urban Resort Residential Complex in Lisbon (Portugal)
PU
06/21GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will refurbish and upgrade the Penitentiary Centre in Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Murga 21 Residential Complex in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
SANJOSE will build the Murga 21 Residential Complex in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
29/06/2022


Laimo Canarias has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the complete renovation of an office building and its adaptation to its new residential use, which will consist of 21 housing units, including all finishes and installations.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 042 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net income 2022 23,2 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net cash 2022 234 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 267 M 281 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,11 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-16.22%281
VINCI-5.64%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.20%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.11%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.49%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.16%18 804