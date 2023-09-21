Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Náutica Building Residential in A Coruña
September 21, 2023 at 03:29 am EDT
21/09/2023
Desarrollos Inmobiliarios Kontiki (Nozar) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction work for this new residential development on the seafront in A Coruña, which will house 88 homes from 2 to 4 bedrooms with spectacular terraces and penthouses, parking spaces with pre-installation for electric car charging, storage rooms, and well-maintained common areas that include a heated swimming pool with saline chlorination, a gymnasium, a gourmet restaurant with home cinema, a children's play area in the interior patio, a bicycle parking area, etc.
The Náutica Building has the highest energy rating thanks to the use of quality construction materials and thermal comfort systems, such as underfloor heating and aerothermal system which contribute to energy savings.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.