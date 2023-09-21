SANJOSE will build the Náutica Building Residential in A Coruña

21/09/2023

Desarrollos Inmobiliarios Kontiki (Nozar) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction work for this new residential development on the seafront in A Coruña, which will house 88 homes from 2 to 4 bedrooms with spectacular terraces and penthouses, parking spaces with pre-installation for electric car charging, storage rooms, and well-maintained common areas that include a heated swimming pool with saline chlorination, a gymnasium, a gourmet restaurant with home cinema, a children's play area in the interior patio, a bicycle parking area, etc.

The Náutica Building has the highest energy rating thanks to the use of quality construction materials and thermal comfort systems, such as underfloor heating and aerothermal system which contribute to energy savings.