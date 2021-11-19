Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Castelo II in Oleiros, A Coruña

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANJOSE will build the Residencial Castelo II in Oleiros, A Coruña
19/11/2021


Maywood Invest (Vía Célere) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works of a new residential complex with more than 11,000 square meters of built surface that includes 47 homes, 94 parking spaces, 47 storage rooms and different common spaces for leisure and recreation Among those, stand out: a children's playroom designed and prepared especially for them, a social-gourmet room, playground, etc.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
04:43aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Castelo II in Oleiros,..
PU
11/18GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Summary Financial Report 3 quarter 2021
PU
11/18GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Financial Report 3 quarter 2021
PU
11/17GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the new major ambulatory surgery unit ..
PU
11/15GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Embajadores 107 - 109 ..
PU
11/12SANJOSE will carry out sundry works to expand the production capacity of the ICL plant ..
PU
11/10SANJOSE Portugal will build the 5-star Verdelago Resort in Vale da Velha, Algarve
PU
11/04SANJOSE will build a 3-star Holiday Inn Express Madrid Airport hotel
PU
11/04SANJOSE will build a 3-star Holiday Inn Express Madrid Airport hotel in Madrid
PU
11/02SANJOSE will update the electrical installations in the Radioelectric Complex of Pico d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 264 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-9.59%299
VINCI12.22%59 260
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED47.42%35 904
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 678
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.25%21 878
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.35.11%19 185