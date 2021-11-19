Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Castelo II in Oleiros, A Coruña

SANJOSE will build the Residencial Castelo II in Oleiros, A Coruña

19/11/2021

Maywood Invest (Vía Célere) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works of a new residential complex with more than 11,000 square meters of built surface that includes 47 homes, 94 parking spaces, 47 storage rooms and different common spaces for leisure and recreation Among those, stand out: a children's playroom designed and prepared especially for them, a social-gourmet room, playground, etc.