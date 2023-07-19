Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Iconic in Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Maple Tree Canarias has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the exclusive and modern Residential Iconic in a new residential area called Rocabella, very close to Adeje, and from where you can see the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma.
The new residential, which will involve more than 13,000 square meters of constructed area, will be made up of 68 semi-detached houses equipped with outdoor terraces, private swimming pools and all kinds of services and amenities.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.