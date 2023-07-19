SANJOSE will build the Residencial Iconic in Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

19/07/2023

Maple Tree Canarias has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the exclusive and modern Residential Iconic in a new residential area called Rocabella, very close to Adeje, and from where you can see the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma.

The new residential, which will involve more than 13,000 square meters of constructed area, will be made up of 68 semi-detached houses equipped with outdoor terraces, private swimming pools and all kinds of services and amenities.