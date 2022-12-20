Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Poliseda in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid

SANJOSE will build the Residencial Poliseda in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid

20/12/2022

Aedas Homes Rental has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of a new residential development in Alcalá de Henares for rental purposes, which will consist of 184 housing units, 184 storage rooms, 184 parking spaces, and several common areas with a swimming pool.

The new residential complex, which has more than 15,000 square metres of built surface, is distributed in 2+2 portals in two separate blocks, each with a basement and 6 floors above ground.