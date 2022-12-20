Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Poliseda in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid

SANJOSE will build the Residencial Poliseda in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid
Aedas Homes Rental has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of a new residential development in Alcalá de Henares for rental purposes, which will consist of 184 housing units, 184 storage rooms, 184 parking spaces, and several common areas with a swimming pool.
The new residential complex, which has more than 15,000 square metres of built surface, is distributed in 2+2 portals in two separate blocks, each with a basement and 6 floors above ground.
