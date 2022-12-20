Advanced search
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  03:47 2022-12-20 am EST
3.860 EUR   -1.78%
12/14Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Viding Castellana Sports Centre in Madrid
PU
12/12Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will expand Ikos Andalusia Hotel-Resort in Estepona, Malaga
PU
12/07Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the Residencial Célere Punta Candor II in Rota, Cadiz.
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Poliseda in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid

12/20/2022
SANJOSE will build the Residencial Poliseda in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid
20/12/2022


Aedas Homes Rental has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of a new residential development in Alcalá de Henares for rental purposes, which will consist of 184 housing units, 184 storage rooms, 184 parking spaces, and several common areas with a swimming pool.

The new residential complex, which has more than 15,000 square metres of built surface, is distributed in 2+2 portals in two separate blocks, each with a basement and 6 floors above ground.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 08:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 052 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2022 233 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 256 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,93 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-19.80%271
VINCI-0.05%55 229
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.26%36 911
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%34 226
QUANTA SERVICES24.16%20 473
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.76%19 887