SANJOSE will build the Social Club of the Australy Residential in Estepona, Málaga
19/07/2024


AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Construction the construction works of the Social Club of the Australy Residential Complex in Estepona, which will house a spa with swimming pools, whirlpools, sauna, emotional showers, gym, gastrobar with a covered terrace, etc. The outdoor area will have a parking, swimming pool and children's play área.



