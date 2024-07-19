Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Social Club of the Australy Residential in Estepona, Málaga
July 19, 2024 at 03:59 am EDT
SANJOSE will build the Social Club of the Australy Residential in Estepona, Málaga
19/07/2024
AEDAS Homes has awarded SANJOSE Construction the construction works of the Social Club of the Australy Residential Complex in Estepona, which will house a spa with swimming pools, whirlpools, sauna, emotional showers, gym, gastrobar with a covered terrace, etc. The outdoor area will have a parking, swimming pool and children's play área.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.