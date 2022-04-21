Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Terrazas del Juncal Residential Development in Alcobendas, Madrid

SANJOSE will build the Terrazas del Juncal Residential Development in Alcobendas, Madrid
Proceparsa has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for a new residential development at 3, Iker Casillas St. in Alcobendas, which will have more than 8,000 square metres of built surface and will consist of 40 housing units with 3 and 4 bedrooms, garages, communal areas, gardens and a swimming pool.
Terrazas del Juncal is a new 'boutique' project with large terraces, which offers all the modern comforts, providing an innovative and elegant character.
It should be noted that the housing units have a double orientation that guarantees air renewal, achieving energy savings and improving the quality of life.
