Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Terrazas del Juncal Residential Development in Alcobendas, Madrid

SANJOSE will build the Terrazas del Juncal Residential Development in Alcobendas, Madrid

21/04/2022

Proceparsa has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for a new residential development at 3, Iker Casillas St. in Alcobendas, which will have more than 8,000 square metres of built surface and will consist of 40 housing units with 3 and 4 bedrooms, garages, communal areas, gardens and a swimming pool.

Terrazas del Juncal is a new 'boutique' project with large terraces, which offers all the modern comforts, providing an innovative and elegant character.

It should be noted that the housing units have a double orientation that guarantees air renewal, achieving energy savings and improving the quality of life.